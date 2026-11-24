Leona Maguire of Ireland looks on from the third tee during the second round of the CME Group Tour Championship. Photograph: Julio Aguilar/Getty

The figures don’t always add up, which would certainly seem to be the case with Leona Maguire in a season where she made only 14 of 27 cuts on the LPGA Tour in her globe-trotting itinerary yet still managed to maintain an admirable record of making every GME Globe Tour Championship since earning her card on the US circuit in 2020.

Making that season-ending Tour Championship at Tiburon in Florida is a target set by Maguire each year, and while there has been an unusual run of missed cuts (13) this year as she worked on swing changes with coach Sean Foley, the 31-year-old Cavan golfer still kept alive that feat of making it to the megabucks event confined to the leading 60 players on the order of merit.

Maguire’s tied-45th placed finish earned her a pay-day of $59,750 which brought her season’s winnings to $667,600 and left her ranked 51st on the season’s standings, which was actually an improvement on her 59th position of 2025 and her 58th placing in 2024.

The Solheim Cup star’s best finish on the CME Globe standings came in 2022, the year where she had her breakthrough win on the LPGA Tour (winning the Drive On Championship). That season, Maguire earned $1.2m in prize money and finished 10th on the order of merit.

Maguire on the LPGA Tour

2020: 59th ($180k)

2021: 17th ($885k)

2022: 10th ($1.8m)

2023: 19th ($1.2m)

2024: 58th ($619k)

2025: 59th ($742k)

2026: 51st ($667k)

Liam Nolan and Tom McKibbin in action in Australia

ALCUDIA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 28: Liam Nolan of Ireland plays a shot on the driving range prior to the Grand Final at Club de Golf Alcanada on October 28, 2026 in Alcudia, Spain. (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

And so it starts for Liam Nolan, as the Galwayman’s reward for finishing ninth on the Hotel Planner Tour order of merit to earn a full DP World Tour card for the 2027 season has him in the field for this week’s season-opening Australian PGA Championship in Sydney.

Nolan and Tom McKibbin are the two Irish players competing at The Lakes Country Club and will remain on Down Under for the following week’s Australian Open at Kingston Heath in Melbourne, when Masters champion Rory McIlroy will also be competing.

While Nolan sets out on the newest stage of his professional career having made the jump up to the DP World Tour, this week’s season-ending Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España on the Ladies European Tour has two Irish players – Anna Foster and Sara Byrne – in the €700,000 event which is confined to 75 players.

Foster, in her second season on the LET, has done exceptionally well, including a runners-up finish in the Swiss Open, to be currently placed 43rd on the order of merit while Byrne has shown tremendous resilience in recovering from injury, belatedly starting her season in May and featuring a runners-up finish in the French Open, to currently be placed 61st on the order of merit.

By the Numbers: $24,292,858

Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand celebrates on the 18th green after winning the CME Group Tour Championship. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty

Jeeno Thitikul’s three-peat win the CME Globe Tour Championship on the LPGA Tour – which earned her another $4 million in first place prize money – brought the Thai golfer’s career winnings on the circuit to $24,292,858, breaking the 25-year-old record of Annika Sorenstam. Nelly Korda also passed out the Swede, with her career winnings moving to $22,972,616.

Word of Mouth

“After like [the first] half of the year I would rate it like five out of 10 ... now, I rate it 15 out of 10. It was so good” – Jeeno Thitikul on grading her season after closing out with a third straight win in the CME Globe Tour Championship which gave the 23-year-old Thai a fifth win of the season on the LPGA Tour.

On this day: November 24th, 1996

South African golfers Ernie Els and Wayne Westner smile as they hold aloft the 1996 World Cup. Photograph: Anna Zieminski/AFP via Getty

The Springbok pairing of Ernie Els and Wayne Westner proved to be imperious on home terrain in turning the World Cup at Erinvale in Cape Town into a runaway affair, ultimately winning by an incredible 18 shots from runners-up Steve Jones and Tom Lehman of the United States.

The World Cup – a two-man team event, with a separate individual competition – had started out as the Canada Cup in 1953 before a name change in 1967 and was a hugely popular international tournament until its demise after the 2018 staging in Australia.

The Els-Westner partnership was the most dominant performance of all, though, with the two combining for a winning total of 29-under-par 547 – with rounds of 136-144-130-137, with fourballs and foursomes played on alternating days – ahead of the USA on 565 with Scotland’s Paul Lawrie and Andrew Coltart finishing third on 566.

Ireland’s team of Darren Clarke and Pádraig Harrington struggled from the get-go and finished 19th of the 32 teams, a distant 39 shots behind the South Africans.

Els claimed the individual title from Westner, the only time that any country had a one-two finish.

Social Swing

A Dunlop Phoenix Tournament victory looks good on JJ Spaun. A memorable week in Japan ends with J.J. lifting the trophy after a dominant 16-under performance and an eight-shot victory – Srixon Golf clearly happy with their man JJ Spaun stealing the show in the Dunlop Phoenix. Spaun has embraced his role as a global player since the FedEx Cup playoffs, winning both the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and now the Phoenix in Japan in his last two starts.

A Dunlop Phoenix Tournament victory looks good on J.J. Spaun. 🏆🇯🇵

A memorable week in Japan ends with J.J. lifting the trophy after a dominant 16-under performance and an eight-shot victory. pic.twitter.com/224bXkAVjQ — Srixon (@SrixonGolf) November 22, 2026

Congratulations to our 2026 QLD PGA championship, Declan O’Donovan – the PGA Tour Australasia social media accounts bigging up rising Aussie star O’Donovan on his win in Queensland ahead of this week’s Australian PGA Championship.

In the Bag

Jeeno Thitikul – CME Globe LPGA Tour Championship

Driver: Callaway Elyte TD (10.5 degrees @ 9.5 degrees)

3-wood: Callaway Elyte (15 degrees)

Irons: Callaway X Forged Star ’25 (4-5), Callaway X Forged ’25 (6-PW)

Wedges: Callaway Opus Raw (48, 50 and 58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Versa #7

Ball: 2024 Callaway Chrome Tour X

Know the Rules

Q As a player was searching in a pile of leaves, they accidentally kicked and moved their ball as well as a number of the leaves around the ball. The player estimated where the ball originally lay and replaced it on that spot but did not replace the leaves before making their next stroke. What is the ruling?

A There is no penalty for accidentally moving the ball while trying to find it. In replacing the ball the player is not required to replace loose impediments. Such a situation is covered by Rule 7.4 and Clarification 7.4/1.