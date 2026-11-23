The Village pub in Rathgormack showed the Munster senior club football semi-final again on Sunday night. Just to make sure it hadn’t been a fanciful dream, the local side progressing to a maiden provincial final.

Rathgormack is a rural village in north Waterford, nestled in the foothills of the Comeragh Mountains. It consists of a church, a school, a pub, a hiking centre and a GAA club.

In 2021, the pub was in danger of closing its doors when, after more than 50 years running the bar, owner Maudie Kennedy decided to retire.

There wasn’t a line of eager publicans racing down the R678 to snap up the watering hole, and so with one of the area’s central community hubs in danger of closing, 19 locals formed a syndicate to buy the pub and kept the doors open.

Such is the steadfastness of folk around Rathgormack, perhaps it shouldn’t have come as such a shock to see their senior footballers beat the famed Dr Crokes on Sunday.

“I was still nervous watching it on Sunday night, even though we knew the result,” says club chairman John Kirwan.

Their 2-10 to 0-14 win at Fraher Field marked the first time a Waterford club had beaten Kerry opponents in the Munster senior club football championship since Ballinacourty saw off Kilcummin in 2007. For the first time in a decade, a Waterford side will now contest the provincial decider, presenting the opportunity to become the first Déise club to claim the title.

Rathgormack has a membership of around 190, which includes juveniles and non-playing members. They have one pitch and two dressingrooms, sharing the field with their sister club, Comeragh Rangers, who won the Munster senior club women’s football title last year. Nearby Clonea is home to the hurling and camogie side of the parish.

“It’s basically down to hard work and people buying in,” says Kirwan.

“In the parish, if there’s a good cause, people will row in behind you. The Village pub is just one example. This really is your story of everybody rowing in, believing, and keeping going. We’re a rural area and the club is the heartbeat of the parish.

“The reality is there are people involved who have been five or six years at this. Kenny Hassett and Joe Murray and these boys, they live and breathe it.”

It has also been a predominately home-grown success story.

“I suppose for us one of the proudest aspects of it is that our coaches are all locals, all club people,” says Kirwan.

“The coaches, the stats man, all local. The only outsider is the S&C coach, so that has been great for so many people to come together for the team.”

The Rathgormack team celebrate after Sunday's win over Dr Crokes. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Sunday’s victory over Dr Crokes wasn’t a seismic upset for those inside the Rathgormack dressingroom.

They are currently four-in-a-row Waterford champions. With their 14 titles to date, Rathgormack are the fourth most decorated club in the county’s senior football championship.

When they last met Dr Crokes, in the 2024 Munster championship, they lost by a point. In 2023, they were defeated by eventual Munster champions Castlehaven, and last year they suffered a four-point defeat against Éire Óg. In all, it shows Rathgormack haven’t been far away from stringing a couple of results together in the province.

However, before this season, their last win in Munster was in 1999. It meant that their five-point quarter-final win over Éire Óg earlier this month felt like a breakthrough victory, a weight lifted.

And while Sunday’s win was historic, the story is not yet finished for 2026. The players were not central to the watch-party on Sunday night, which was more for family, friends and supporters.

“They’re more focused on bigger things, because you don’t get to Munster finals too often, especially coming from a small club like ours,” says Kirwan.

“They are a very level-headed bunch of players. They’ll get back training now, stay grounded and focus on the next match against Nemo Rangers.”

Dr Crokes is a storied club, with nine Munster club titles and two All-Irelands to their credit. Just one club can claim to have mined more provincial titles – Nemo Rangers.

The Cork side sit on top of Munster’s roll of honour with 17 titles, and are also the most adorned club nationally, with seven All-Ireland triumphs.

But tucked below the Comeragh Mountains, a group of players in Rathgormack are relishing the chance to try to defy the odds to reach the Munster summit in a fortnight’s time.

“It’s going to be the talk of the place for the next two weeks. People have been on already about bunting and flags,” Kirwan adds.

“I suppose what Sunday has done is put our little village and our club on the map, and I feel we’re after gaining a bit of respect.”

*Munster senior club football final: Rathgormack v Nemo Rangers, Semple Stadium, Sunday, December 6th, 1.30pm.