Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward has signed a new contract with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) that will take her through to the conclusion of the Euro 2029 campaign.

Ireland face Poland in a World Cup qualifying playoff, travelling to Gdansk for the first leg next Tuesday before the return fixture at the Aviva Stadium on December 5th. Ward’s current contract was due to expire at the end of this campaign, which could see her team to the World Cup in Brazil next summer.

There had been speculation that her former club, Aston Villa, were keen for her return after they sacked Natalia Arroyo in September.

“I’m delighted to be extending my time with Ireland,” said Ward. “From the moment I arrived, I’ve felt a strong connection with this country, the players, the staff and, most importantly, the people.

“The way I’ve been welcomed and embraced has meant a huge amount to me, and it’s a real privilege to lead this team and this nation.”

A done deal ✍️



We are delighted to announce that Republic of Ireland Head Coach Carla Ward has committed her future by signing a new contract until the end of the 2029 UEFA Women’s EURO campaign ☘️ pic.twitter.com/OcuAuCE2yI — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) November 23, 2026

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together so far, but what excites me most is what lies ahead. There’s something really special about this group, their togetherness, their character and their willingness to fight for each other and for the jersey.”

“I’ve always said I want to build something that people can connect with, a team that reflects the spirit of this country, that people are proud of and genuinely feel part of. We’ve had some brilliant moments already, but I really believe we’re only just getting started.

“The support we’ve received has been unbelievable, and I want our fans to know how much that means to us. We want to give them moments and memories that last, and hopefully inspire the next generation along the way. For now, all our attention turns to Poland. We know what’s at stake, we know what this opportunity means to everyone, and no question we’ll give absolutely everything we have to make the country proud.”

Under Ward, Ireland have reached their highest ever Fifa world ranking (21) and she is now on the verge of becoming just the fourth Irish manager – after Jack Charlton, Mick McCarthy and Vera Pauw – to lead a senior Irish team to a World Cup.