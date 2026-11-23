A view of a 'croc roll' by Dan Sheehan on Marco van Staden that resulted in a yellow card that has since been upgraded to red. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Dan Sheehan will face a disciplinary hearing at 8pm on Monday evening with the outcome of the case to be divulged on Tuesday morning.

The Irish captain’s yellow card in the 74th minute of Ireland’s 20-17 win over South Africa at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday was upgraded to a red card on Saturday night by the Foul Play Review Officer, Tual Trainini of France.

This throws into doubt the Irish captain’s availability for the Nations Championship third v third play-off in Twickenham next Friday against Australia (kick-off 8.10pm)

Sheehan was sinbinned for a croc roll on the Springboks replacement Marco van Staden, whose yellow card for his ensuing head-to-neck ‘clear-out’ on Tadhg Beirne at the same ruck by referee Christophe Ridley was also upgraded to a red shortly after the full-time whistle.