Sydney Swans coach Colin O'Riordan speaks after receiving the AFLW Senior Coach of the Year award during a ceremony in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday. Photograph: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Colin O’Riordan has been voted AFLW Coach of the Year by his fellow coaches after an impressive maiden season in charge of Sydney Swans.

O’Riordan, who won an All-Ireland minor football title with Tipperary in 2011 and a famous Munster SFC with his native county in 2020, was appointed head coach of the women’s team in Sydney last December.

In doing so, he made history as the first Irish person to step up as a senior coach with either an AFL or AFLW side.

O’Riordan, who at 31 is also the youngest coach in the league, garnered the most votes to be named the AFL Coaches Association AFLW Senior Coach of the Year – receiving 30, ahead of Darren Crocker (North Melbourne, 28 votes) and Tom Wilson (Melbourne, 23 votes). All AFLW senior coaches cast votes via a top-three system.

The Swans finished sixth in the table this season – winning nine of their 12 games to progress to the knockout stages. They then managed to navigate their way to the preliminary finals (effectively the semi-final stages) where they lost to reigning champions North Melbourne.

“Colin should be incredibly proud of what he has achieved in his first season as a senior coach. To guide the Swans to their first preliminary final and be recognised by his fellow coaches is a wonderful achievement,” said AFLCA CEO Alistair Nicholson.

“Having played and developed as a coach at the Swans, Colin has made an outstanding contribution to the club and its AFLW programme. This award recognises the impact he has had in his first year leading the team.

“On behalf of the AFL Coaches Association, we congratulate Colin, his coaching group, the players and everyone involved in the Sydney Swans AFLW programme on a fantastic season.”

O’Riordan played 34 games for the Swans between 2016-2022 before a persistent hip injury forced him to retire. However, he remained at the club working in various roles before taking on the senior position with the women’s team for this season.

Crocker won the Coach of the Year award in 2024 and 2025. His North Melbourne side will play Wilson’s Melbourne in the AFLW Grand Final next weekend.