According to an online obituary, Michael Glacken's wife Deborah Anne Glacken died in the US on October 30th. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

An American man who murdered his first wife is hoping to “put to rest” rumours circulating online and in a rural Galway community that he was responsible for the death of his second wife.

Michael Glacken (63) said Deborah Anne Glacken – whom he married while serving a prison sentence for murdering his first wife, Kimberly DeLongis – died on October 30th.

“Pancreatic cancer metastasised into her bones,” he said. “She was in agony.”

An obituary, published on legacy.com by Windsor and Healdsburg Mortuary and Crematory in California on November 21, said the 69-year-old “drew her final breath in the last minute of October 30, 2026”.

The obituary said: “When Deborah gave her undivided attention to a lonely, shattered soul, one felt as though they could overcome the world’s beatings.”

Michael Glacken with his late wife Deborah Anne Glacken, whom he married while serving a prison sentence for murdering his first wife, Kimberly DeLongis. Photograph: Instagram/antinabruneteau

Michael Glacken has forwarded a link to the obituary to people in the Galway community where the couple lived together for two years, after questions were raised about his wife’s disappearance since August.

“I blasted out the obituaries to everybody and I’ll continue to do so,” said Glacken.

His past identity as Michael DeLongis was uncovered earlier this year when locals began circulating a video of him speaking at a 2014 TEDx talk while still in prison. In that talk, he spoke about his plans to set up a Braille transcription service.

Speaking to The Irish Times on Saturday outside a friend’s house in Kilbegnet, Co Galway, Glacken said he could understand why people were concerned when they had not seen Deborah Anne Glacken in Ballymoe or Glinsk, two villages near their cottage.

“The rumours are put to rest,” he said. “They knew how much I loved Deborah – everybody knows that. The rumours should be put to rest now that they know she had pancreatic cancer.”

Glacken said his wife returned to the United States in August. She had been ill all year and had blood tests and an endoscopy locally, but was only diagnosed in the US.

“Stage four pancreatic cancer. You’re done. Two to six months [to live], and she got the two months,” he said.

Glacken said he can’t recall the last time he spoke to Deborah on the phone, and he did not return to the US for her funeral.

He said “she was instantly cremated”, adding: “She told me not to go back. She didn’t want me to see her like that. She just said, ‘stay here, fix up the cottage’.”

Concerns were raised by locals with gardaí, who looked into the matter and were satisfied that Deborah Anne Glacken died after she had left Ireland.

Among the locals raising questions on TikTok was salon worker Sasha Hibbs. Her video raising concerns for Deborah Anne Glacken was widely circulated online. Hibbs said she became “concerned” for the woman’s welfare when she didn’t see her for weeks, and after learning online about Michael Glacken’s past.

“She was so sweet, she was really nice,” said Hibbs. On Saturday, Hibbs said she had seen the obituary, adding: “I’m hoping it’s all over now.”

A Ballymoe businesswoman, who asked not to be named, said the “mystery” was the talk of the village, and people were “sick talking about it”. She said the story had “arms and legs added on”, but after reading the obituary, “I feel she’s at peace now”.

Another local woman said there was sympathy for Michael Glacken: “He has served his time and most people now feel sorry for the poor old divil because of all the suspicion and attention that’s come on him.”

Responding to rumours online about him being seen burying a dog, Glacken said their pet died from acute kidney failure earlier this year.

“I buried my dog,” he said. “Deborah was there when the dog died. We took the dog home instead of having the dog euthanised at the vets. The vets gave the dog a big shot of morphine and we took her home in front of the fire.”

He said his wife “loved that dog” and “she told me to put her ashes with the dog”. He also plans to keep Deborah’s ashes in his kitchen, “so we cook together, and I’m going to put some in the garden”.

DeLongis was his stepfather’s surname, but he said he returned to using Glacken for a “clean slate” after leaving prison.

Glacken – then Michael DeLongis – was convicted of the 2002 murder of Kimberly DeLongis, a 46-year-old estate agent. Newspaper reports of the trial said he threw her down the stairs and choked her in a drunken rage after she threatened to divorce him.

He said he knew Deborah, who owned a flower shop in California, before he was jailed in 2003.

“When I went to prison, she started visiting me.”

He said they married on September 11, 2007, while he was incarcerated.

Glacken was released from prison on August 17, 2021, after serving “18 years, 11 months, four days and two hours” behind bars.

His Irish grandfather was from “Bally-something” in Mayo. Glacken said it was a “dream” of his to move to Ireland. “When I got out, it became more of a dream.”

They had “looked at a bunch of cottages all over the island”, but settled on a fixer-upper down a remote boreen near Glinsk, where they planned to semi-retire.

“It’s in the middle of nowhere, that’s what we wanted,” he said.

Land Registry filings show Michael and Deborah Glacken were registered as owners of the cottage in Cloonfaughna in Glinsk on November 1, 2024.

Since they moved there in December 2024, Glacken, a carpenter, said he volunteered as a road marshal and at local dog shows. “I just want to fit in,” he said.

The couple operated a cafe, Ancestral Grounds in Ballymoe, which has since closed.

Glacken said he told “several” people in the community about his criminal past and none of them shunned him.

“They’re pretty accepting because it was a long time ago. Clearly, I’m not that guy [any more],” he said.

He said his crime was “shameful”, “embarrassing” and “terrible”, and it weighs on him.

“I think about it all the time. I think about my crime every day. I’m miserable about it every day.”

Asked about his first wife’s family, he said: “We just stay apart.”

Described by one local farmer as a “blow-in”, Glacken said he planned to stay in Co Galway and hoped that “after the rumours go down, maybe in a year, I won’t be the talk of the town any more”.

“My crime was 30 years ago. I served my time and I did it as best I could. I was remorseful from the beginning. I called the cops. I did nothing but change my life from that moment on. They let me out early.”

He added: “Please put the rumours to rest so I can go back to . . . something.”

Thora Collard, the daughter of Kimberly DeLongis, commented on social media about an Irish Daily Mirror story on her mother’s murderer being revealed to be in Ireland under a new name.

“The murder of my mother was by far the hardest thing I have ever experienced,” she posted on Facebook. “I miss her every day and I do get angry at times that my children never knew her. That being said, it’s been 24 years now and her story is my reality.

“I chose in the very beginning to live a life my mom would want for me and not linger in the pain and loss. I also don’t spend any energy dwelling on Michael or seeking revenge or retribution. I believe strongly in karma and that the universe will balance it all out.

“They say holding on to anger is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die. I will say, I do take a little joy in watching his karma unfold right now.”