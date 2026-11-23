Ireland’s Dan Sheehan has received a retrospective red card for a “croc roll” on South Africa’s Marco van Staden in the Nations Championship win on Saturday.

Initially Sheehan was given a yellow card for the offence, which has been clamped down on by World Rugby for player safety reasons. Foul Play Review Officer Tual Trainini subsequently upgraded Sheehan’s yellow to a red card on review.

Video footage shows Sheehan grab and twist van Staden in the ruck illegally, although it is understood that Ireland will contest the upgraded verdict on the premise that it did not meet the threshold for a red card.

What is a ‘croc roll’?

The crocodile roll or “croc roll” – named after the way crocodiles subdue their prey – is where a player grabs the opponent around the torso at a breakdown and use their body weight to roll them to the side in the ruck.

It is defined as a prohibited action where a player laterally rolls/twists or pulls a player, who is on their feet in the tackle area, to ground. The action often sees the player clearing out landing on the opponent’s lower limbs.

Why is it considered dangerous?

In 2024, World Rugby prohibited the action after some players suffered serious injuries due to croc rolls, as the outstretched leg of the player in the ruck can be exposed. For example, former Namibian and Harlequins player Renaldo Bothma said he ended up with a paralysed foot and needed four surgeries after a croc roll.

How did the law change?

Law 9.20d went from “a player may lever the jackler out of the contest at the ruck but must not drop their weight onto them or target the lower limbs” to “a player may remove the jackler from the tackle area by pushing/driving them backwards (including by grabbing the knee/leg), but must not roll, pull or twist an opponent”.

The new 9.20e law states that “a player must not drop their weight onto an opponent or target the lower limbs”, while a new clause in 14.8, the tackle law, states players must “not roll, pull or twist an opponent, who is involved in the tackle, to the ground”.

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Is the move an automatic red card?

Not necessarily. The basic sanction is a penalty, but the referee must assess the danger involved. A yellow card, the initial sanction, is where the action presents a higher degree of danger, for example dropping near or on to their lower limbs. A red card is where there is a high degree of danger, such as significant hyperextension of the leg.

The severity, force, speed and proximity to the opponent’s lower limbs are important considerations.