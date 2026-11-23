Ireland will play the Wallabies in the Nations Championship fifth-place final on Friday at Twickenham. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Ireland are poised to play Australia on the opening night of the inaugural Nations Championship finals weekend on Friday in front of around 40,000 empty seats at Twickenham as the top tier of the stadium is set to be closed.

More than half of tickets for Friday’s double-header at the 82,000-capacity venue remained available on Monday. Italy and Fiji will open the weekend’s action with their 11th-place final, kicking off at 4.40pm on Friday, followed by the fifth-place final between Ireland and Australia at 8.10pm.

The number of tickets available for Friday’s games could grow after tournament organisers opened a ticket exchange for fans wanting to watch their team.

Ticket sales for Saturday and Sunday are stronger, at 70 per cent of capacity, with Nations Championship officials hoping both double-headers will sell out. On Saturday, Wales and Japan meet in the ninth-place final at 1.10pm, followed by England and New Zealand in the third-place final from 4.40pm. Sunday will see France and South Africa contest the grand final (4.40pm) after Scotland and Argentina contest the seventh-place final (1.10pm).

The six matchups were only confirmed after last weekend’s fixtures concluded. Selling out three successive days was always likely to be challenging, particularly the Friday, given the early kick-off time of the Italy-Fiji game.

Tickets have been competitively priced, starting at £60 (€72) for adults to attend Friday’s games, while junior tickets are set at £20 (€24). Prices increase over the weekend, with adult prices starting from £100 (€120) on Saturday and £125 (€149) on Sunday, while junior tickets are set at £50 (€60) on both days.

Despite the difficulties of selling tickets with less than a week’s turnaround, the Nations Championship is committed to the finals weekend concept. However, Qatar have pulled out of hosting the final weekend in 2028 due to the Middle East conflict.

The organisers of the Nations Championship, the Six Nations and Sanzaar, declined to comment on ticket sales for the final weekend. – Guardian