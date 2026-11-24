Ireland's victory over South Africa showed Andy Farrell can still get a big performance from his team when the pressure is on. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Let’s park the World Cup. If only for a moment. The past three weeks have not only set up the Nations Championship finals weekend nicely, but they’ve also been a huge shot in the arm for the 2027 Six Nations. Just think of the opening Friday night, nine weeks on from this Friday’s Test against Australia, when Ireland host England at the Aviva Stadium on February 5th. The case rests, your honour.

There’s England v France at Twickenham in round two, and in the concluding game of the tournament – on Saturday, March 13th – Ireland will play France in Dublin.

Ireland have climbed two places to sit second in the world rankings after Saturday’s 20-17 win over South Africa. France and England are third and fourth after also claiming three wins in the Nations Championship northern series. Although the Springboks remain top of the world rankings, unthinkably, they and New Zealand have both lost on successive weekends, with the All Blacks slipping down to fifth.

Clearly the margins are tight, and there could be further movement next weekend for the end-of-year rankings, but even so, this past month has seen the northern hemisphere’s leading lights make significant strides. In addition, a remarkable win for Wales over the All Blacks makes Ireland’s trip to Cardiff in February a much trickier prospect.

All in all, Ireland and France needed their victories over the Springboks more than the back-to-back world champions needed to win. Andy Farrell’s side ended a run of six seven successive defeats to South Africa, New Zealand and France – not the kind of sequence you’d want extended going into a World Cup.

Ireland’s statement win demonstrated that Farrell still has a rare ability to get his team primed for a big performance. Speaking to Dan Biggar on ITV, Ronan O’Gara described Ireland’s display against the Springboks as “the rebirth of a new project under Farrell”, adding: “This team is getting exciting again.”

That might be overstating things a tad, as Saturday’s performance was part of a project founded in Farrell’s reaction to the 40-21 defeat to New Zealand in July. Only a huge display against South Africa could offer redemption. There was the added motivation of atoning for the scrummaging embarrassment against the Springboks last November.

Rónan Kelleher is tackled by South Africa's Malcolm Marx during Ireland's win at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Using Rónan Kelleher to form the same front row that started when Ireland beat the Springboks in Durban two years ago and during the pool stages of the last World Cup, and having Joe McCarthy back in the mix, helped improve the scrum. Accommodating Dan Sheehan at eight proved a masterstroke. This raises questions for Farrell over how to employ Kelleher and where the captaincy might lie, as Sheehan looks increasingly like a natural fit.

Restoring Hugo Keenan alongside Robert Baloucoune and Mack Hansen was always likely to improve Ireland’s aerial work as well, and so it proved. Ireland had six clean aerial wins to South Africa’s two, and won four of the six tap-downs.

Although Ireland’s decision to go for contestable kicks ran the risk of upping the scrum count, their reduction in handling errors had the opposite effect. Back in July, Ireland made 11 handling errors on an admittedly greasy night against the All Blacks at Eden Park, but on Saturday, when South Africa brought a blitz defence, the visitors didn’t have a single put-in arising from an Irish knock-on.

The quality and shape of Ireland’s attacking game was an area of marked improvement, exemplified by how Sam Prendergast released Robbie Henshaw with a double pump in traffic, followed later by the execution of Baloucoune’s two tries.

The accuracy of the close-in passing and the timing of runners were superb, and countered South Africa’s defence by cutting the ball’s air time. Just as John Fogarty and Paul O’Connell have made a positive impact on Irish setpieces, this was testimony to the work of Andrew Goodman and Johnny Sexton.

The enduring excellence of Jamison Gibson-Park and other 30-somethings is critical to Ireland’s chances in the Six Nations and World Cup. Farrell had the team’s mental skills coach Gary Keegan conduct a Q&A session with Sexton, O’Connell and Brian O’Driscoll at Carton House last Tuesday. The biggest compliment they gave the other was to say they had all kept getting better until the end of their careers as they understood what to do better.

Although 14 of the starting 15 on Saturday had been part of Ireland’s most recent wins over the Springboks, it was a first for Sam Prendergast. The same was true of replacements Tom O’Toole, Tom Stewart, Thomas Clarkson and Nick Timoney.

New Zealand’s weary defeat against England supports All Blacks head coach Graham Henry’s contention that both they and the Springboks are simply whacked after an exhausting 2026.

Even so, last weekend’s results felt a little damaging for to two southern hemisphere nations, especially after Rassie Erasmus fell on his sword. The defeat to Ireland was the first time in four years that South Africa have lost back-to-back games, bringing them to four defeats in a calendar year for the first time since 2022.

However, although the Springboks were defeated on five occasions that year, it didn’t stop them from retaining the Webb Ellis Cup in 2023. No squad will travel to next year’s World Cup with more belief than South Africa.

Even so, these wins over the world champions will send Ireland and France to Australia with some added confidence, having exorcised a few demons. Ireland banished the scrum ghosts of last year, while Les Bleus ended a five-match losing streak against their Bok tormentors.

Farrell’s side can avoid the Springboks until a potential World Cup final, whereas Sunday’s Nations Championship grand final could be a precursor to a potential World Cup semi-final between France and South Africa.

While all of this is building anticipation for the World Cup nicely, it’s also setting up the Six Nations to be as compelling as ever.

gerry.thornley@irishtimes.com