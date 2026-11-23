The UK is to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup, Fifa has confirmed.

Windsor Park in Belfast has been listed as one of 22 potential venues. Sixteen are in England, three in Wales, two in Scotland and one is in Northern Ireland. Fifteen host cities are in the running.

Windsor Park has been given a 3.6, assessing it to be of “high quality”, although it was the joint lowest score of the 19 UK stadiums evaluated. the The 18,500 capacity could be an issue and will likely need to be expanded to reach the minimum capacity requirement of 20,000.

Plans for the redevelopment of Casement Park into a 34,500 capacity venue for the the men’s Euro 2028 were stalled and resulted in Northern Ireland withdrawing from hosting the tournament.

The UK bid was the only one under consideration for 2035. The 2031 tournament has been awarded, also uncontested, to the United States, Mexico, ⁠Costa Rica and Jamaica. The decisions were formalised at a virtual meeting of Fifa’s national associations on Monday.

Debbie Hewitt, the Football Association chair, said of the 2035 World Cup: “Together we will celebrate the power of women’s football, inspire the next generation and unite fans from every corner of the world.”

Andy Burnham said the tournament would bring “visitors, investment and jobs to every part of the country”. The prime minister also pointed to the sporting impact, saying it would “bring more people into the game and leave a legacy that lasts long after the final whistle”.

Wembley has been proposed for the final, having hosted it at the 2022 Women’s European Championship.

The 22 stadiums will be whittled down to between 14 and 16. The tournament is scheduled to involve 104 matches played by 48 teams over 39 days. The dates are yet to be confirmed but indicative dates of June 21st to July 29th have been informally used as a template during the bidding process.

The tournament is due to be the second Women’s World Cup to include 48 teams, after 2031’s event, mirroring this year’s men’s tournament and making it the largest single-sport event staged in the UK. There are to be 12 groups of four teams followed by knockouts starting with a last 32. - Guardian