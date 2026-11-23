It was only last month, just before she started her ninth competitive game in a row for Ireland, that Chloe Mustaki reflected on the best spell of her career after she had endured so many injury-blighted years. “I am in a good place now, long may it continue,” she smiled.

The news from Nottingham Forest on Monday was, then, devastating for the 31-year-old Dubliner, her club confirming the worst of fears after she had been stretchered off during last Wednesday’s cup game against Liverpool - she had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

“Chloe will now be assessed by our medical team to determine the best course of action for her rehabilitation and recovery which will see her sidelined for the rest of the season,” said the club’s statement. “Everyone at Nottingham Forest sends Chloe our love and support - we will be with her every step of the way.”

The news was a sickening blow too for Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward who sang Mustaki’s praises just last week. “She really is a top human being, she has been through a lot,” she had said. “And it is incredible to have that amount of strength to keep coming back, and not just come back, but to perform the way she does. She’s a great girl and a great player.”

Now Mustaki needs to summon that strength again. “First and foremost, we are all absolutely devastated for Chloe,” said Ward on Monday. “It is a huge blow for the entire squad because of how important she is to this group, both on the pitch with her consistency and leadership, and off the pitch with the incredible character and positivity she brings to the dressing room.”

“This is a really difficult setback, but Chloe is loved by us all. Everyone in the squad, the staff and the association is fully behind her, and we will give her all the love and support she needs to make a full recovery.”

Mustaki, who had to overcome Hodgkin lymphoma when she was 19, suffered an ACL rupture in 2020 when she was training with Ireland, and also had her season ended in March 2024 by a hip injury.

She battled back, though, and established herself in the Irish team under Ward, forming an impressive partnership with Katie McCabe on the left side of the defence. She moved to Forest from Bristol City last year and was rewarded with a new two-year contract during the summer after being named in the WSL2 team of the season.

She will, then, not just miss the World Cup playoff against Poland (December 1st and 5th), but will be in a race against time to recover in time for next summer’s finals in Brazil should Ireland qualify.

Ward has opted not to call up any replacement for Mustaki in her squad which will gather in Dublin on Tuesday (November 24th) before heading to Gdańsk for the first leg of the play-off.