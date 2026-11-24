Tom O’Toole walks across the IRFU’s indoor pitch at Abbotstown and sits down, a broad smile on his face. And why not? O’Toole and his fellow Toms – Stewart and Clarkson – held firm as the replacement front row during South Africa’s late push for a winning try at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

As one account on X put it: “South Africa may have the ‘Bomb Squad’, but the Irish have the ‘Tom Squad’!”

“The Tom Squad’s doing well,” O’Toole grins. “It’s class. Someone sent it to me on social media and we had a laugh in the changing room. What we were saying during the week is we’re going Tom cubed. So, after that, ‘Tom Squad’: it’s official.

“‘Tom Squad’ shoes, ‘Tom Squad’ T-shirts. We’ll maybe start small but we’ll hopefully get a few more opportunities together to build the reputation. Build the brand.”

Considering how last year’s encounter went with the Springboks, Ireland’s scrum was one of the main talking points in a build-up dominated by controversy. O’Toole remembers being on his feet, along with his fellow bench dwellers, celebrating Ireland’s scrum penalty against the head in the 27th minute.

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Porter put in one of those extended shifts for which he is renowned. “Phenomenal,” said O’Toole. Then came his turn.

Tom O'Toole embraces Ryan Baird after the match. Photo: Nick Elliott/Inpho

“As soon as I got the nod to go in, to rip in, three points up with 10 minutes to go, I was going, ‘Right, here we go, this is another development for me on my journey as an individual’,” the 28-year-old recalled. “With all the experience I’ve had at loosehead now, I was like, ‘Well, this is the ultimate challenge’.”

Speaking of branding, or rebranding in this case, O’Toole has reinvented himself over the past year by moving across the front row. He made his loosehead bow for Ireland against Fiji last November.

A Test-class tighthead, he has quickly established himself as a credible loosehead option for Ulster and Ireland, starting twice there in this year’s Six Nations and in all three summer tour fixtures. Saturday represented the sternest examination yet of what he has learned in his new position.

“It will definitely punish you if you don’t get it right,” he says of the killing fields of Ireland training camps over the past 12 months, going face to face with Tadhg Furlong et al. “It was just taking confidence from everything that’s happened, maybe the exposure and experience I got over the summer and the building up.

“I was going, ‘Here we go, 10 minutes to go’. To get a five-metre scrum in front of your own posts with a couple of minutes to go, and Thomas du Toit against you, it’s a pretty surreal moment.”

O’Toole recalls putting extra weight into du Toit and the scrum had to be reset. Tadhg Beirne asked whether he was giving the prop too much weight. O’Toole asked for the same again, then reconnected and maintained his bind. The Irish front row held firm.

In the moments before the scrum, the Ulster prop recalled being in a similar situation in the same area of the pitch against Italy in the Six Nations nine months earlier.

“It was cool, it was surreal,” he said. “I was like, ‘Well, I’ve been here before, tight game, not long to go, five-metre scrum’, and it just kind of gave me that confidence that I’d be able to deliver that again. The energy was class from the back five and from the whole team and from the stadium. So it was just class to hear that final whistle and for us to have got over the line.”

Tom O'Toole and Ronan Kelleher during the playing of the national anthem at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Inpho

O’Toole describes himself as a “jack of all trades”, adding that loosehead is now his primary position.

“Having the ability to play both now gives me such a good knowledge on both sides and especially now I can speak to both lads in terms of when we’re reviewing or previewing,” he said.

“I want to have the ability to do both and to be able to transfer over if needed. So I’m very much not close-minded on that.”

Next up for Ireland is Australia on Saturday, the country where his family moved to from Ratoath when he was six and where he made his acquaintance with rugby before returning to Ireland a decade later.

Starting the summer Test in Sydney was his first experience of playing in Australia since leaving as a teenager.

“It was very, very special,” he said. “A few of the guys that were playing opposite me were guys I grew up playing with rugby, playing in Brisbane and coming through the age-grade system.

“It’s special because it’s a very proud nation and I have a lot to be thankful for in my development. I played Gaelic football, hurling and soccer at home, I didn’t play rugby until I’d gone over to Australia.

“It’s special reconnecting with those guys and the coaches I had. They’d been like, ‘Play well, but hopefully not too well’. But, no, they’ve been great. It’s nice to be able to have a week like this and to reconnect with those guys.”