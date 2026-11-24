Ryan Moore on Minnie Hauk during the Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh in May. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

This weekend’s Winter Festival action at Fairyhouse fills the domestic spotlight over jumps but Ireland’s two dominant trainers, Aidan O’Brien and Willie Mullins, have Japan Cup glory in their sights on Sunday morning.

Japan’s biggest race, worth over one billion Yen (€5.9 million) in prize money, has attracted a bumper international field, including O’Brien’s top older filly, Minnie Hauk, and the Mullins star, Ethical Diamond.

They join the world’s top-rated middle-distance horse Ombudsman from John & Thady Gosden, as well as last year’s winner Calandagan and his stable companion Goliath from France in a major European challenge.

Mullins has turned to top local jockey Ryuesi Sakai to ride Ethical Diamond, who couldn’t repeat his 2025 success in the Breeders’ Cup Turf in Keeneland last month. Sakai is best known for partnering the top Japanese dirt horse, Forever Young.

National Hunt racing’s dominant figure saddled Simenon to finish unplaced in the 2013 Japan Cup, but he has tasted Japanese success in the past. Earlier that year, Blackstairmountain memorably won the country’s biggest race over obstacles, the Nakayama Grand Jump.

O’Brien has yet to score in the Japan Cup, where Auguste Rodin finished his career with an eighth-place finish two years ago.

Ryan Moore again teams up with Minnie Hauk, who returned to winning ways with victory in the Filly & Mare at last month’s British Champions Day. Moore has twice won the Japan Cup with Gentildonna (2013) and Vela Azul in 2022.

Stanerra, owned and trained by the late Frank Dunne, remains the sole Irish-trained winner of the race, having accomplished the feat in 1983.

O’Brien has a world-record 29th Group One success of the year in his sights, although Minnie Hauk is a general 16/1 in ante-post lists for one of the world’s great races.

Ombudsman is a 2/1 favourite ahead of the French superstar Calandgan (4/1), who ended a 20-year drought for European raiders in winning last year. His connections – trainer Francis Graffard, jockey Mickael Barzalona, and the Aga Khan ownership – enjoyed another huge victory in Japan at the weekend, with Erdenali successful in the Group One Mile Championship in Kyoto.

Mickael Barzalona riding Calandagan to win the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last year. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

As well as huge prize money (with a €2.7 million prize for first), success in Sunday’s big race could yield massive bonus prizes. There is a potential extra $5 million (€4.5 million) for the Ethical Diamond team as he was victorious in last year’s Breeders’ Cup. An win for Ombudsman would result in a similar top-up as he won last month’s Champion Stakes.

The Japan Cup is due off at 6.40am Irish time on Saturday, with coverage on Racing TV.

The star attraction at Fairyhouse will be Teahupoo, who’s on course to try and secure a record fourth success in Sunday’s Bar One Hatton’s Grace Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott’s star is one of a handful of horses to have won the €120,000 festival highlight three times, but is already a 6/4 favourite with some layers to secure the record on his own. Successful in three of the last four years, only Lossiemouth denied the staying star in 2024.

Ground conditions at Fairyhouse are currently “good to yielding”. Although, with some rain forecast and extensive watering, the aim is to turn conditions a little easier than that.

“We’ll try and get as little good in it as possible,” said Peter Roe, head of racing at Horse Racing Ireland Racecourses on Monday. Up to 20mls of watering per day could take place this week at Fairyhouse as unseasonal ground conditions continue.

“This time of year, watering is a nightmare because there comes a point [where you] just can’t keep going,” Roe added. “There is a point you don’t want to pass. It’s grand pouring on water in the summer because if you hit a spot, you know it will dry up. Whereas, at this time of year, you could create a quagmire in an area very quickly. You need a lot more precision.”

Elsewhere, there are four Irish-trained hopefuls left in Saturday’s big cross-channel handicap, the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

Elliott’s Three Card Brag tops the weights for the race still widely referred to as the Hennessy, while Mullins has left in both the Galway Plate winner King Alexander and Road To Home. Downmexicoway could represent Henry de Bromhead.

Tramore’s fixture on Tuesday must pass an 8am inspection due to a Status Yellow rain warning.