‘Is it true that new houses aren’t as well built as older ones?’

'While it is true that there may well be a variation in quality of housing, it’s not necessarily recently built newbuilds versus older properties.' Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

I am looking to buy a house in Sligo town or in the surrounding areas, but after looking at online forums and speaking to other new homeowners, I have grown wary of purchasing a new-build. I have heard from a lot of people that new-build houses in Ireland are not as well built as the older ones, that “corners have been cut”, and I have heard multiple mentions of floor levels. I was hoping for some clarity from an expert.

While I do agree that certainly there is a debate among first-time buyers weighing up the purchase of a new versus a second-hand home, the build quality of new houses is not an issue that would be foremost in my mind.

My own view is that building standards are good to excellent and I hear very little legitimate criticism of new houses in today’s market. While it is true that there may well be a variation in quality of housing, it’s not necessarily new-builds versus older properties.

Why some buyers prefer second-hand

The new versus second-hand debate is one I come across regularly in my own business, where we deal with both. The reasons buyers cite for preferring second-hand tend to include:

The maturity of older estates, which are generally well situated, closer to town and village centres;

The certainty of knowing the estate is completed and green areas are more mature;

Some second-hand houses have better Ber ratings than others, which will usually qualify for green mortgages, meaning lower interest rates and repayments;

Properties are generally cheaper, both on a per square metre and total sum basis. In my own area [Enfield, Co Meath], second-hand three-bed houses tend to run at €400,000-€425,000, with broadly similar new houses coming in at €450,000-€475,000.

For older properties such as townhouses, the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant of €50,000 or €70,000 (subject to conditions) is available for certain vacant properties. There are also several SEAI grants for improving the energy efficiency of some homes, and other schemes are available for other property types.

However, many first-time buyers are unwilling to undertake the significant work that might be needed for larger projects, or indeed whatever renovation or redecoration is required in a more recent second-hand house. Of course, many second-hand houses on the market are excellently presented and ready to walk straight into.

Why some buyers prefer new builds

Those leaning toward new houses tend to cite:

Government incentives, including the Help to Buy and First Home shared-equity schemes, are both available for new houses only. Many first-time buyers who might instinctively prefer a second-hand home find these financial incentives are simply too significant to ignore.

Better Ber ratings, almost always A-rated, which will usually qualify for green mortgages, meaning lower interest rates and repayments.

New kitchens, wardrobes and sanitaryware included as standard.

Decoration and flooring entirely to your own choice and style.

A snagging process and contractor defects liability period, giving you a formal mechanism to have any issues identified and remedied before and after you move in, at no cost to you.

The absence of potential legacy issues – for example, the presence of pyrite or mica. These defective materials, which have caused very significant problems for homeowners in parts of Ireland, including the northwest, cannot be present in a newbuild. With a second-hand house in affected areas, testing is advisable and usually declared during marketing.

Given the prices of new houses, few buyers have the ability to purchase without the government schemes mentioned above, so if you qualify, they are genuinely significant.

[ An estate agent’s guide to bidding on a home in IrelandOpens in new window ]

Research

I would advise you to stay off Google, and don’t listen to idle gossip. Of course, do your research, but use appropriate resources.

The purchase of your new home is one of the biggest decisions you’ll ever make. Stick to your decision-making process and your preferences – whether that’s location, type, or anything else – and establish your red lines.

At the end of the day, it’s your house, your mortgage and your life. Do what suits you best and meets your criteria. You have no one to answer to but yourself.

Good luck in your search.

Ed Carey is an estate agent and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

Do you have a query? Email propertyquestions@irishtimes.com

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