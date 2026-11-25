Address : 623 North Circular Road, Dublin 1 Price : €1,050,000 Agent : DNG

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Although Ireland had a policy of neutrality during the second World War, it was accidentally bombed on dozens of occasions during 1940 and 1941 by German Luftwaffe aircraft.

The deadliest attack took place on May 31st, 1941, when four bombs fell in the North Strand area, killing 28 people, injuring about 90, and damaging or destroying roughly 300 houses.

One of the streets to be bombed was North Circular Road and it’s possible that number 623, built in 1829, sustained damage as a result.

“A house across the road was hit and we can presume that ours was too, but we don’t know for sure,” says one of the owners, who is from Galway.

She bought the late-Georgian house in 2005 with her Italian husband. They work in Trinity College and wanted to be within walking distance of it.

The property had been laid out as offices and needed work. “You could see the stars through the roof and there were buckets on the floor due to leaks,” she says.

They found, however, that the 1.5m-thick walls of the house were sound and many of the original features, such as the plaster work, the window shutters and some of the floorboards, were intact.

“The windows were ill-fitting PVC and we could hear the wind blowing through them at night, so we replaced them,” she says.

Many of the fireplaces had already been ripped out, but they salvaged the existing ones. “We’re both researchers so we put a lot of time and effort into making sure that we reflected the era of the original house,” she adds.

Number 623 has three reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfastroom and three spacious bedrooms. It also has a wine cellar.

It’s a 15-minute walk from O’Connell Street; the family don’t own a car. “We walk everywhere. We love living in the city centre and the strong sense of community here.”

Although they love the house, their two children are almost grown up and they find the house too big for their needs, so they’re downsizing.

Extending to 207sq m (2228sq ft), the Ber-exempt home is on the market seeking €1.05 million through DNG. “We hope whoever buys it retains its wonderful old features and its character. It’s really very special,” the owner says.

Entrance hall

Ground-floor reception room

Kitchen

Livingroom on basement level

Second-floor reception room

Landing

Bedroom

Bathroom

Back garden