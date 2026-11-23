'It is quite significant and the concern is that the wall is now unstable.' Photograph: iStock

Recently, my mum noticed that some damage was done to her front wall outside her house on the main road.

It is quite significant and the concern is that the wall is now unstable. I have several queries. What is her position in relation to house insurance, for example? Does insurance cover the repair of a wall outside or on the road? What might happen to her premium if she were to make a claim? Is it worth a telephone call with the insurance company?

Your mother is right to be concerned, particularly as the wall is beside a main road. My first advice would be to deal with potential safety concerns before worrying about insurance. A damaged boundary wall can be unstable even if it is still standing. It may be at risk of falling on to a footpath or road, which could put pedestrians and drivers in danger.

Keep people away from the wall and don’t attempt to push it back into place, pull off loose masonry or dismantle it yourself. Given the concern that it may collapse, contact the local authority’s roads department promptly, explaining that the wall adjoins a public road.

Where there is an immediate danger to people, contact emergency services. Have the wall inspected urgently by a suitably qualified structural engineer, who can advise whether temporary supports, restricted access or demolition and rebuilding are necessary.

As a chartered building surveyor, I would also want to establish what caused the damage and whether the wall has simply been struck or whether it has been moving or deteriorating over time. Are there fresh cracks, loose stones or bricks, a noticeable lean, or damage consistent with a vehicle impact? An inspection can help record the condition and identify suitable repairs, although an engineer should assess any serious stability concerns.

It is also important to establish who owns the wall. Being beside a public road does not automatically make it the council’s responsibility. Many roadside walls are private boundary walls, but this cannot be confirmed from the description alone. Your mother could check her title documents and, if there is any uncertainty, seek advice from her solicitor or a chartered land surveyor. The council can be informed about a dangerous wall without assuming it is responsible for paying for the repairs.

On the insurance question, buildings insurance policies in Ireland often include boundary walls and gates, but that does not mean every type of damage is covered. For example, damage caused by a sudden vehicle impact may be treated differently from cracking, movement or deterioration that has developed gradually.

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Insurers commonly exclude wear and tear, and some policies place conditions or limits on cover for boundary walls. Only your mother’s insurer or broker can confirm what her policy covers and whether a claim is likely to be accepted.

I would suggest photographing the damage from a safe distance, noting when it was discovered and keeping any evidence of what may have caused it. Review the insurance policy, including the section dealing with buildings, exclusions and the policy excess – the amount your mother would pay herself towards a claim. She should contact her insurer or broker promptly; explain the situation and ask what information they need and whether they want to inspect the wall before permanent repairs begin.

Damian King

Any urgent safety measures should not be delayed while waiting for a claims decision.

Finally, a claim may affect your mothers no-claims discount or future premium, but the impact varies between insurers and cannot be predicted by a building surveyor. She can ask her insurer how a claim or even a notification might be recorded. Comparing the likely repair cost with the excess and any potential premium impact may help her make an informed decision.

Damian King is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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