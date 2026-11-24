Abandoned cars can be an issue in apartment developments and may leave residents, tradespeople and visitors without the use of parking spaces for lengthy periods

Further to Aisling Keenan’s recent response to a query on the legality of house rules, may I please ask her for advice on an ongoing issue we are having in our small development of 25 units.

There has never been allocated parking, and this is not something we want to introduce. However, from time to time a couple of neighbours have left untaxed and uninsured vehicles in the parking spaces for lengthy periods – in one case for several years. They also own and drive more than one vehicle, thereby taking up even more parking spaces.

This means that parking spaces intended for use by all residents plus tradespeople and visitors cannot be used as they are permanently occupied by vehicles that are effectively off the road.

Our managing agent said nothing could be done without changing the leases, which would be costly. I have suggested a simple change in house rules could provide a solution, particularly as the leases include a reference to owners/tenants not causing a nuisance. I think this behaviour falls into that category.

Can you suggest a wording both for a change to the house rules and how we might apply a penalty to ensure the offending vehicles are actually removed. It is this last aspect which appears to be a big stumbling block.

Please note that Dublin City Council will not remove the cars as they are on private property.

I would suggest you incorporate a new house rule along the lines of the following: “The car-parking areas within the development are provided exclusively for the parking of operational, roadworthy motor vehicles used for normal day-to-day transport purposes and are not intended to be used for the long-term storage of vehicles or other items.

“The parking or storage of boats, trailers, caravans, commercial lorries, machinery, unroadworthy vehicles, abandoned vehicles or any other vehicles or equipment not ordinarily used for day-to-day transport purposes is strictly prohibited within the common areas of the development.

“All vehicles parked within the development must be maintained in a roadworthy condition, be capable of being driven under their own power and, where legally required, display valid registration plates and have appropriate motor insurance, motor tax and NCT certification.

“Vehicles which are no longer operational, have been abandoned or are being retained solely for storage purposes shall not be permitted to remain within the development, regardless of whether they are parked in an allocated parking space or an unallocated common area.

Aisling Keenan

“Where a vehicle is found to be in breach of this House Rule, the Owners’ Management Company may issue written notice requiring the vehicle owner to remove the vehicle within a specified reasonable period. In the event of noncompliance, the Owners’ Management Company reserves the right to remove and dispose of such vehicles.

“The purpose of this house rule is to ensure that car-parking facilities are used for their intended purpose, to prevent the common areas from becoming storage facilities and to preserve the safety, accessibility, appearance and amenity of the development for the benefit of all owners and residents.”

Aisling Keenan is a property managing agent, consultant and an associate member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland She is the author of the recently published second edition (2026) of Owners’ Management Company – Law and Best Practice.

Do you have a query? Email propertyquestions@irishtimes.com

This column is a readers’ service. The content of the Property Clinic is provided for general information only. It is not intended as advice on which readers should rely. Professional or specialist advice should be obtained before persons take or refrain from any action on the basis of the content. The Irish Times and its contributors will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from reliance on any content