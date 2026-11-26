As property writers, we are welcomed into some of the most beautiful homes in the country every year. It’s quite the prospect to be shown around someone’s home without being a prospective buyer. As well as getting to experience great design up close, it is most interesting to meet homeowners and to see and hear how they have expressed their personality in their surroundings.

Here are 12 of the homes that stood out to us in 2026.

Heather Cottage, Upper Cliff Road, Howth, Co Dublin

Heather Cottage from above

Status: On the market since May, seeking €4.95 million through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty.

Regular walkers of the cliff walk in Howth, of which I am one, will be familiar with Heather Cottage. The so-named most easterly house in Ireland is visible from the upper path, and every time I passed I marvelled at the architecture of the property that seemed to be right at the edge of the cliff. The five-bedroom house was designed by architect Andrzej Wejchert in 2005 to sit naturally into the cliffside. Its stone walls are beautifully bumpy and the roof is covered in sustainable, corrosion-resistant zinc with two separate terraces.

The current owners bought Heather Cottage in 2010 and upgraded it during their time there, bringing the energy rating up to a B2. Inside, the accommodation is spread across different levels, while outside there are seven acres of grounds. The cherry on the top is that the house and surrounding land fall within the Howth Special Amenity Area Order, which protects 547 hectares that include Ireland’s Eye, the heathland, woods, cliffs, shingle beaches and wooded residential areas across the southeastern side of the peninsula.

Read our full review here. Alison Gill

26 Montpelier Hill, Dublin 7

26 Montpelier Hill

Status: On the market since November, seeking €1.5 million through Sherry Fitzgerald.

The care and attention that went into the restoration of this Georgian home in Montpelier Hill, Dublin 7, was incredible. I loved how two long-term friends – an artist and an archaeologist – pooled their money, know-how, contacts and time to return this property from a fireplace showroom into the beautiful residence it once was. They took a light-touch approach, paring everything back to reveal beautiful original features, such as flagstone flooring, sash windows and ceiling mouldings as they went.

The six-bedroom home, extending to 348sq m (3,746sq ft), is laid out over three levels, with the kitchen, a sittingroom and two bedrooms on the basement level, two vast dual-aspect reception rooms off the main entrance on the first floor, and a further four bedrooms on the top floor. It is within easy reach of popular Dublin city sites, including the National Museum at Collins Barracks and the Phoenix Park.

Read our full review here. Jessica Doyle

Clonmoyle House, Rathangan, Co Kildare

Clonmoyle House

Status: Came to the market in June, seeking €1.35 million through Jordan Auctioneers. It has since gone sale agreed.

The precise provenance of Clonmoyle House, set in deep Kildare countryside near Rathangan, wasn’t immediately clear – the mews house on the property appeared on an ordnance survey map in the 1830s – but that didn’t really matter. What was important? That the same family had lived there for generations – and that confers an atmosphere on a house that no amount of money thrown at interiors can ever match.

A relaxed, rambling pile, Clonmoyle was maintained by the owners with exquisite taste that extends to the immaculate lawns and gardens surrounding the five-bed property. No one ever came in through the front door, entering instead through the kitchen or the terracotta-tiled conservatory, which came into its own during gatherings and parties. The proportions of the lovely reception rooms are Georgian; the diningroom has a fine, rare, red Connemara marble fireplace. All family living took place in the kitchen, which the owners had extended with a relaxed living area dominated by a Swedish stove. Outside, the extensive farmland and acres have produced some fine horses; there are 11 stables, barns, a tack room and a tennis court.

Read our full review here. Miriam Mulcahy

Hazeldene, Falls Road, Shankill, Co Dublin

Hazeldene

Status: On the market since June, seeking €3.8 million through Sherry FitzGerald.

With an entrance hall that looks like that of an art gallery and a diningroom that resembles something you’d find in The Traitors castle, the grand style of Hazeldene is impressive. Beyond its showstopping features is a solid A-rated home that extends to 698sq m (7,513sq ft), with spacious reception rooms, a large bespoke kitchen/breakfastroom with an octagonal glass atrium, five large double bedrooms, and landscaped wraparound gardens.

The owners completely rebuilt this 1920s house, flipping the modest former entrance to the gable end, where it became a breathtaking entrance hall with double-height atrium. A wide curved window looks down on the hall from the palatial main bedroom en suite, which has a step-up Jacuzzi bath. The owners also built a separate 180sq m guest annexe beside the house. All this in a sylvan setting with views to the Wicklow mountains and quick access to the M50.

Read our full review here. Kevin Courtney

Ballysallagh House, Ballysallagh, Co Kilkenny

Ballysallagh House

Status: Came to the market in April, seeking €1.35 million through Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald McCreery. Sale closed in mid-November for sum in excess of €1.5m, according to selling agent Roseanne de Vere Hunt. It has yet to be listed on the Property Price Register (PPR).

Ballysallagh House in Co Kilkenny is a 559sq m (6,017sq ft) Georgian two-storey-over-garden-level home on five acres, with four double bedrooms, a large country kitchen, formal gardens designed and created by the owners, four stables and outbuildings. Kilkenny couple Geralyn and Kieran White bought Ballysallagh, a dilapidated Georgian house, in 1987, and painstakingly restored it over four decades in keeping with its heritage. In 2020 it won the first Heritage Houses of Ireland-O’Flynn Group Heritage Prize and has been included in tours run by an American authority on British and Irish country houses.

Furnished and decorated in keeping with Georgian style, it was hard to summarise the rich details of the property, from the blue drawingroom with original single-pane wavy glass windows to the bright yellow morning room to the large country kitchen with a 10ft-long Irish elm table. The formal gardens include a maple walk, a Roman garden filled with statues and a Georgian ha-ha (a sunken wall).

Read our full review here. Frances O’Rourke

Rosella, Farm Lane, Whitshed Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Rosella, Farm Lane

Status: Came to the market in April, seeking €3.25m through Sherry FitzGerald. It sold on October 7th for €3.1m, according to the PPR.

Tucked away on grounds of more than half an acre at the end of Farm Lane in Greystones, this relatively newly built detached four-bedroom, five-bathroom house sits comfortably alongside its Edwardian and Arts and Craft neighbours in the Wicklow town’s historic Burnaby estate. More particularly for golfing enthusiasts, its heavy timber entrance gates occupy a rather convenient location right next to the footpath leading to the Back Nine at Greystones Golf Club.

Designed by well-known architect Paul Brazil and built in and around 2006, Rosella extends to a substantial 438sq m (4,714sq ft) and counts a large, dual-aspect drawingroom with a south-facing box-bay window, a sumptuously appointed kitchen and diningroom, and a luxurious orangery-style living area with three sets of French doors opening on to a patio and barbecue area, among its many features. The views of the greens and fairways from the house’s south-facing bedroom balconies are exceptional. The main house is complemented by a large, detached double garage which is laid out as a games room, and has its own kitchenette, shower room and a loft room upstairs. The gardens are pristine, with well-tended lawns and shrubbery, and a series of Indian sandstone patios on the south side of the house.

Read our full review here. Ronald Quinlan

Victoria Lodge, 57 Terenure Road East, Rathgar, Dublin

Victoria Lodge

Status: Came to the market in September, seeking €2.5m through DNG. It has since gone sale agreed.

What can I say, I’m a sucker for a period house. In fact, the more modern homes I see, the more I find myself drawn to the classical proportions and pleasing lines of old. It never ceases to amaze me how well houses like Victoria Lodge in Rathgar have aged. Built in 1850, the five-bedroom detached home is not “award-winning”, “cutting edge” or “minimalist” in design, but its rooms are generously proportioned, balanced, and pleasing to the eye. When life gets hectic, a house such as this will calm you with its high ceilings and expansive windows, please you with its detail, and shelter you with its thick walls.

Extending to 340sq m (3,700 sq ft), it retains many of its original features, including the sash windows and shutters; a decorative stained-glass entrance arch; ornate coving and ceiling roses; marble fireplaces and dado rails. There’s a lovely flow to the interior of Victoria Lodge. Its long, leafy back garden and Rathgar location are also appealing.

Read our full review here. Erin McCafferty

Brandon View, St Mullins, Co Carlow

Brandon View

Status: Came to the market in April, seeking €975,000 through Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald McCreery. Sold in September for €875,000, according to the PPR.

When speaking to the owners of Brandon View in St Mullins, Co Carlow, I was struck by their deep attachment to the beautiful property, as well as the land that surrounds it. The Georgian residence is on 20 acres with views over the river Barrow and out towards Brandon Hill. The homeowners bought the house in 2022 and undertook much of the restoration work themselves. They were careful to not interfere with the integrity of the property and designed the house with great care. Tasteful furnishings and rich paint colours have added to the peaceful atmosphere of this period yet functional home.

The interiors are set out over three floors, with a Georgian symmetry to the layout. There are three bedrooms on the first floor, and the basement has been renovated to create an independent living space for a relative with a study, kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom.

One of the owners’ favourite things about living there was the two-minute walk into St Mullins – a charming little village that is a steeped in history and beauty. I thought at the time that it would be the most perfect home for someone creative who could work remotely and be inspired by such a unique setting.

Read our full review here. Alison Gill

30 St Kevin’s, Bloomfield Avenue, Dublin 8

Apartment 30, Saint Kevin's

Status: Came to the market in September seeking €435,000 through Owen Reilly estate agents. It has since gone sale agreed.

This is one of the coolest apartments I’ve ever seen, and it’s in a great location just a short walk from Harcourt Street Luas stop. The architecture of the church building was retained so well and it was fascinating to see the craftsmanship from over a century ago up close. The tall rose windows were my favourite feature of the home, and it had a sense of calm as it was on the top floor of the building, looking out to tree tops.

I also loved the mezzanine level that overlooked the old rooftops of this part of the city and continued towards the modern office buildings in the distance.

Read our full review here. Jessica Doyle

15 Belgrave Square East, Rathmines, Dublin 6

15 Belgrave Square East

Status: On the market since October, seeking €2.595 million through Sherry FitzGerald.

The houses surrounding Belgrave Square are lovely, well set back from the road, and on the eastern side lies no 15, a two-storey-over-basement property. Technically Victorian in era, it has sublime Georgian proportions – an architect once explained this anomaly: as we were a colony of the empire, we were decades behind not only in high fashion, but interiors and architecture.

Having been already subject to an extensive restoration before the owner bought the four-bed property in 2013, she proceeded to remodel the kitchen and decorate in subtle tones that showcase the stunning array of intact architectural features. These included ornate pediments over the doors of the reception rooms, intricate cornicing and detailed ceiling roses, not to mention beautiful six-over-six sash windows surrounded by original casings.

Pretty cast-iron fireplaces featured on the basement and first floors; the kitchen had a large island; a lion’s head was carved into the banister; so around every corner, up every stairs, was another delight waiting to be found, such as the gorgeously renovated bathroom or the door in the return that led to the garden. The garden was long and lovely, studded with towering beech trees and with a studio at its end.

Read our full review here. Miriam Mulcahy

John Street, Kells, Co Meath

John Street, Kells

Status: Came to the market in September seeking €495,000 through T&J Gavigan. It has since gone sale agreed.

This Georgian town house in the heart of Kells, Co Meath, was owned by former dentist Barney Daly, now aged 99, and his late wife Niamh, since 1958, and they looked after their home to the highest standard. When it came to market in September, it retained every ounce of its period charm: parquet flooring, decorative cornicing, sash windows and spacious rooms.

Extending to 172sq m (1,851sq ft), the semidetached house is Ber exempt and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Laid out over three levels, it features two grand reception rooms on the first floor with the kitchen and informal living spaces at basement level. It has a lovely private garden laid in cobblelock with a high stone wall to the rear. It will be exciting to see what prospective new owners will do with the boundless potential of this fine period home.

Read our full review here. Jessica Doyle

16 Argyle Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

16 Argyle Road

Status: Came to the market in June seeking €5.95 million through Sherry FitzGerald. It has since gone sale agreed.

If you’re going to stick an extension on to the back of your house, you might as well go the whole nine yards – but the owners of 16 Argyle Road, an elegant Crampton-built Edwardian house on a quiet street backing on to Herbert Park, have gone double that length, building a breathtaking extension that stretches almost 17m from the original exterior and measures 90sq m, about the size of a typical two-bedroom apartment.

Pull up a barstool at the enormous Silestone-topped island and you get an idea of the scale of this double-height extension, with its vertiginous vaulted ceilings and big double doors opening out to a spacious side terrace. This ultra-modern kitchen/dining/living area has a contemporary Bulthaup kitchen and a large feature chimney breast finished in dark grey Venetian plaster. The living area leads out to a private landscaped back garden with manicured lawn surrounded by mature planting and an inviting sun terrace. The extension is clad in red sandstone to complement the redbrick facade of the original Edwardian house, which has been tastefully refurbished to preserve its fine period features, including ceiling cornices, marble fireplaces and stained glass details.

The main house has a large formal diningroom and drawingroom, plus a study/home office with oak-panelled walls, a large utility room and five double bedrooms, including a spacious main bedroom that stretches across the front of the house and to the back, with en suite and dressingroom each the size of a double bedroom.

Read our full review here. Kevin Courtney