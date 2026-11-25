Address : 7 The Hedgerows, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Price : €695,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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A two-bed terraced town house in Foxrock village went on the market earlier this year for €735,000 but was withdrawn – and now it’s back for sale with the price reduced to €695,000. It has since been refreshed and redecorated.

Number 7 The Hedgerows, one of 24 houses in a gated development immediately beside the entrance to Leopardstown Golf Centre, has a ringside seat overlooking the centre’s new padel courts, Leopardstown Racecourse and the Dublin mountains beyond.

Extending to 93sq m (1,001sq ft) with a C Ber, the property is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald.

The development was built in 1995 on the site of a once-busy train station on the Harcourt-Bray line: a low granite wall running behind the houses is all that remains from that era. Number 7 has an upside-down layout: there are two bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs and a large open-plan livingroom-diningroom, a kitchen, and a bathroom upstairs.

With a vaulted ceiling, a big A-frame bay window taking in the view of racecourse and mountains, and walls painted white, the open-plan first-floor space is bright and airy. There’s a coal-effect gas fire in a black cast-iron fireplace with colourful tiles inset.

An updated kitchen just off the open-plan room at the front has units painted sage green and a timber-effect tiled floor. A cupboard just off it is plumbed for a washing machine.

Downstairs, there’s a small double bedroom at the front of the house and a good-sized main double bedroom at the back, both with fitted wardrobes and dressing tables. It has a smart, fully tiled en suite shower room. French doors from the bedroom open on to the patio at the back of the house. A separate larger family shower room is also fully tiled and has a large walk-in shower.

The small patio at the back is not completely private, although it is screened from its neighbours with fencing and greenery. It ends at a low brick wall, with steps leading up to a shared walkway bordered by the original low stone walls of the railway station and a very high hedge. Large communal gardens – a wide green space – run behind The Hedgerows, 24 houses lining a single street. Pets are allowed in the development, whose yearly service fee is €3,140.

[ Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow from €545,000Opens in new window ]

This is an executor sale: the daughter of the late owner, who lived there for about 20 years, describes it as a “sweet house in a great, very safe location”. Each house in The Hedgerows has a parking space outside the door and there is also a communal parking area. The development, which has a mix of downsizers and young residents, is a short walk to the shops and restaurants of Foxrock village.

7 The Hedgerows, Foxrock, Dublin 18: Gated development of 24 houses

First-floor livingroom-diningroom

Kitchen

Main bedroom

Bathroom

Patio