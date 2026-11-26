Address : Ashbrook House, Ashtown, Dublin 15 Price : €1,950,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

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Ashbrook House was built in the late 18th century at a time when the surrounding area was open countryside. Much has changed since then, but a number of the older estate houses remain tucked away behind high gates along the River Road, which links Ashtown and Castleknock.

This part of Dublin 15 is perhaps better known today for the scale of development along the canal at Rathborne village. Over the past decade or two, a new community has taken shape, with supermarkets, schools and a train station built to serve its growing population. The pace of building has transformed this part of the city, bringing with it a level of suburban development that would have been difficult to imagine when Ashbrook House was first built.

The good news for residents is that Fingal County Council has a plan to balance further development with the expansion and protection of Tolka Valley Park, as well as the preservation of the parklands along the River Road.

Driveway

Hallway

Drawingroom

The owners of Ashbrook House remember when the road consisted almost entirely of fields. Their parents bought the property in 1982 and spent years renovating the house and tending to its grounds. The family has fond memories of running free and playing tennis on the courts their father built.

Their description of the house as a retreat in the city is very apt as it is just 8km from the centre of Dublin, and minutes from Castleknock and all its amenities. For the first time since the 1980s, the property is now being offered for sale with a guide price of €1.95 million through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty.

It is a substantial two-storey property with 828sq m (8,913sq ft) of living space to play around with. It remains quite traditional in layout with many smaller rooms that could be put to better use, but there is character in spades with flagstone paving in the hallway, marble fireplaces in the reception rooms and a quarry-tiled floor in the kitchen.

The protected structure which is Ber-exempt is being sold with 1.5 acres of mature and landscaped grounds. Trees on all sides shield it from the outside world, while the lawn is so well kept it has played host to a family wedding in the past. The house has 11 bay windows across the front elevation with a limestone porch at the centre framed by fluted Tuscan columns.

Kitchen

Diningroom

Livingroom

Inside, it feels relaxed and homely rather than large and intimidating. The hallway winds its way along the wide house with the more formal rooms to the left and the rest of the accommodation to the right.

The drawingroom and diningroom have been the scene of many a party, according to the owner, who says they are as beautiful and dramatic in the summer when they open out to the garden, or the winter when all lit up.

The corridor then takes you past the study which opens out to a sunroom, stairs down to a wine cellar, the cloakroom, an en suite guest bedroom, a casual livingroom, a service room, a couple of pantries and store rooms and on down to the kitchen.

This room feels more country kitchen than grand estate with a wide range of floor and wall units, an island with timber top, an oil-fired Aga and a cast-iron fireplace with open fire at the centre.

Upstairs there are eight bedrooms. They are all generous in size, some have fireplaces and five are en suite, while there two more bathrooms for the others to share.

For anyone with notions of living on a country estate but feels tied to the city, Ashbrook may be the answer. It is a 20-minute drive from Dublin Airport, and 10 minutes from Ashtown train station and 25 minutes from Phoenix Park on foot, yet once behind those gates and travelling up the driveway to the historic building, it’s hard to believe the city is anywhere close.

Bedroom