24 McCabe Villas, Booterstown, Co Dublin

€595,000 DNG

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac off Booterstown Avenue, Number 24 McCabe Villas is an extended two-bed terrace measuring 73sq m. The bright accommodation centres around an open-plan living/diningroom with wood-burning stove, with double doors into the kitchen. There is a bathroom as this level and there are two double bedrooms upstairs. The back garden is southeast facing and the property uses gas-fired central heating, has upgraded windows and doors, and off-street parking. Booterstown Dart Station and Blackrock village are within walking distance. Ber D1

On view By appointment at DNG

206 Collins Avenue, Donnycarney

206 Collins Avenue East, Donnycarney, Dublin 5

€475,000 Kelly Bradshaw

Occupying a corner position on Collins Avenue East, Number 206 is a two-bedroom end-of-terrace home with a floor area of 67sq m. On the ground floor is a livingroom to one side of the hall and a kitchen/diningroom on the other. Upstairs are two double bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a substantial side garden, as well as front and back gardens, with potential for extension, subject to planning permission. It is within walking distance of Killester village and Dart station, as well as several schools. Ber F

On view By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw

Tara Cottage, Greystones

Tara Cottage, Trafalgar Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow

€675,000, DNG

Dating from the mid-19th century, Tara Cottage is a charming three-bedroom home that extends to about 81sq m. The cottage, in the heart of Greystones village, has a traditional layout. The accommodation includes a livingroom and a kitchen/dining area featuring a solid-fuel Aga and cute window seat. There are three bedrooms and a west-facing rear terrace. While it would benefit from a bit of an upgrade in energy terms the short stroll to the seafront and cafes will surely appeal. Ber F

On view By appointment at DNG

8 Patrick Doyle Road, Milltown

8 Patrick Doyle Road, Milltown, Dublin 14

€595,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This well-presented two-bed end-terrace home extending to 72sq m has been upgraded by its current owner. The accommodation includes a livingroom with feature fireplace, home office and an open-plan kitchen and dining area with skylights and floor-to-ceiling doors opening to an east-facing back garden. Upstairs are two double bedrooms and a modern bathroom. It is within walking distance of Windy Arbour Luas, Milltown and Ranelagh, with Dundrum and the city centre easily accessible. Ber D

On view By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

120 Grange Road, Baldoyle

120 Grange Road, Baldoyle, Dublin 13

€675,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This five-bedroom semidetached house has a floor area of 175sq m (1,884sq ft) following an extension in 2002. It was recently redecorated, and has two reception rooms, a kitchen and dining area, utility and guest WC. Upstairs are five bedrooms (one en suite) and a bathroom, along with an attic offering conversion potential, subject to planning permission. The back garden is paved and has an elevated patio. It within walking distance to schools and shops, as well as the Dart and bus links. Ber C

On view By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald