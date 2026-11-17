There have been significant advances in the technology used in windows to achieve thermally efficient buildings

In 2012 I carefully chose from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) list the best available double-glazed windows. I chose what I thought was a reliable company to install them. However, I subsequently discovered the frames were badly fitted, resulting in draughts and even some mould on one fitting. The SEAI is a fine body and involved in valuable work, but its efforts are being wasted if the work it is funding isn’t being completed to the appropriate standard.

I also ordered a front door with what were supposed to be double-glazed side window panels. Following installation, I discovered that while the top stained-glass panels were double-glazed, the panels at the bottom consisted of little more than a metal square with no insulation. In winter, condensation forms on these panels and there is dampness on the floor edge. How can an ordinary person protect themselves against this kind of shoddy work?

I note from your question that the issues date back to 2012. This is relevant in that our understanding of energy performance has increased significantly in the intervening years. In simple terms, the windows and doors are now almost 15 years old and there have since been significant advances in both knowledge of and technology for achieving thermally efficient buildings.

However, if your reference to 2012 is a typo, it would be extremely disappointing to think the situation you describe could have arisen in the past few years.

All suppliers of windows and doors have to state clearly the energy performance their products will achieve if installed correctly, so customers know what to expect. It is disappointing to think that a supplier would provide a product with components such as metal panels, which are in effect a “cold bridge”, meaning they not only reduce insulation properties but also give rise to condensation, which you have been experiencing. (This tends to be most noticeable between October and March when the weather is generally colder.)

I would expect that a reputable company would be endeavouring to remove the low-quality components from their product with a view to achieving an overall quality product rather than leaving themselves exposed to inevitable complaints that will arise as a result of the type of issues you have been experiencing.

While I would not expect a layperson to spot shortcomings when choosing a product, I would expect that a project manager/coordinator would have the expertise to identify issues such as this and to assist customers in selecting a suitable product. For this reason it is generally recommended that when people are undertaking a significant upgrade of their property they seek advice and guidance from an appropriate professional such as a chartered building surveyor or an architect.

Val O'Brien, chartered building surveyor and member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

Notwithstanding the product quality issues, there is also the whole question around the installation of the product. If it is not installed correctly or fits poorly, then you will have draughts which, again, defeat the whole intention of improved thermal performance.

These are the sort of issues a professional adviser would pick up during the course of construction.

In short, the best way for a consumer to protect themselves against the type of issues you have experienced is to seek professional advice in the planning and execution of the works. This is particularly important when incurring significant costs, as you need to ensure the best quality and maximum return on your expenditure.

Val O’Brien is a chartered building surveyor and member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

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