‘Will I be covered if MetroLink works worsen crack in wall of my home?’

I own an end-terrace period redbrick house along the proposed route of Metro North (now MetroLink). When I purchased the house 20 years ago, I did so knowing there was a structural crack and minor bowing in the gable wall. Over the years there has been no change to the structural crack or bow. As the house is within 30 metres of the proposed Metro North alignment, I have registered for the Property Owners’ Protection Scheme. My concern is that the existing crack and slight bow increases during the course of Metro North works. As this is an existing but stable flaw in the structure, if remediation works are required, will it be covered under the scheme?

In principle, yes. If you register for the Property Owners’ Protection Scheme (Pops), any further damage to the gable wall caused by the works will be repaired by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), subject to the scheme’s €75,000 limit per house. The fact that the crack predates the project does not automatically exclude you from the scheme; nor does it guarantee that any subsequent deterioration will be covered. The measure will be the degree of additional movement or damage that occurred because of the work and up to 12 months after completion and operation of the MetroLink.

As a matter of course, the TII project managers will consider three things:

A pre-works schedule of condition;

A vibrograph vibration monitoring device;

Fitting of telltales to physically monitor any movement.

The first step is to avail of the initial pre-works condition report. This will be offered to the owners of all properties within 50 metres of the site extents. The purpose of this inspection, carried out by a chartered building surveyor or registered engineer, is to prepare a pre-works schedule of condition. This is a visual inspection of the area to record any existing defects, cracks and blemishes in advance of any works.

This will establish the condition of your property and provide a reference point should you, the owner, feel that the property becomes damaged in any way by the drilling and construction process. These condition surveys are not compulsory, but it would be prudent to permit the survey – TII will cover the cost.

When the surveyor arrives, be sure to point out your concerns, and outline the history of the building regarding the crack. Depending on the nature and significance of the crack, further monitoring may be appropriate. This could include crack telltales or other suitable movement-monitoring arrangements. Telltales provide a low-cost visual indication of relative movement but not a precise measurement and are subject to damage and displacement.

Vibration monitoring will complement the telltales by fitting a vibrograph on or close to your property. This will monitor any vibration above a certain safety level or agreed alert levels.

Chartered building surveyor Pat McGovern

If you subsequently suspect further movement to the crack or notice new cracks, you can notify TII’s engineering team and an interim survey will be carried out to investigate and report on any changes and give an opinion as to whether or not the damage was caused by the works.

If repairs are recommended, they will be rectified by a TII contractor in agreement with you. It may be prudent to defer any repairs and making good until such time as the works are at the Practical Completion stage. You may also prefer to use your own contractor, but that cost will not be covered under the scheme. There will be a follow-up post-works survey to compare the condition with the original recorded condition.

The most important message for now is to ensure the existing condition is accurately recorded before construction begins. You should also retain any supporting historic evidence that may help assess any subsequent damage. I would also share this with the building surveyor doing your pre-works survey.

Pat McGovern is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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