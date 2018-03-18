Members of public urged to report sightings of rough sleepers during snow

People sleeping rough during the latest cold snap have been offered emergency accommodation, according to the national housing and homelessness charity the McVerry Trust.

It said it was working with the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive to coordinate a response to the heavy snowfall and plunging temperatures hitting many parts, including the capital, on Sunday.

The charity said it provides more than 700 emergency homeless beds across Dublin and Kildare, over 90 per cent of which are normally 24 hours access.

“Given the extreme cold weather we are placing all other services on 24/7 access too and will continue to monitor the situation,” it said.

It added that the Housing First Street Intake Team. operated by the McVerry Trust and Focus Ireland, was on the street on Saturday night and until 1.30am today and began working again at 7am.

“Last night the team offered seven people sleeping rough in the city emergency accommodation via cold weather beds. These offers were all declined.

“Last night there were a total of 11 beds across Dublin that could have been filled should people have needed or wanted to take up an offer of emergency accommodation.”

The charity has urged members of the public to report sightings of people sleeping rough in the cold weather on the website homelessdublin.ie.

People can also phone the Housing First Intake Team on 0868 139015 and in Kildare the Kildare County Council-Peter McVerry Trust Out of Hours Freephone number is 1800 804 307.