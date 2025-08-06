Irish woman found dead on boat in New York yacht club

Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra: found dead on a boat at a yacht club in New York state.

Police in New York are investigating the death of an Irish woman on a yacht in Long Island in New York state.

Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra (33) was found unconscious on a boat at the exclusive Montauk Yacht Club in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra was originally from Carlow town. She worked in Ireland until 2015 before emigrating to the United States. She set up her own brand East x East, a luxury brand wear for sunglasses, swimwear and resort wear for men and women.

She recently posted on her TikTok images of her pop-up East x East shop at Gurney’s Resort in the Hamptons. She promised that she would be organising brand events and pool parties during the summer in the Hamptons.

Her cause of death is still under investigation and will be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A police statement said: “East Hampton Town Police responded to a 911 call from a man reporting a woman unconscious on a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club, on Star Island Road, at approximately 12am. Good Samaritans attempted to perform CPR on the woman.

“Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, 33, of Manhattan, was pronounced dead on the boat by first responders.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” a statement said.

A Montauk Yacht Club spokesperson said: “We are saddened to learn of the tragic incident that took place. Our team is co-operating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We have no further comment at this time.”

Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra earned a commerce degree from UCD and an MA in digital marketing from the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, according to her LinkedIn profile.