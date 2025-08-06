President Higgins to host Princess Anne at Áras an Uachtaráin

Princess Anne watching the Irish Nations Cup jump off at the Dublin Horse Show 2016 in the RDS. Photograph: Alan Betson

President Michael D Higgins will welcome Princess Anne at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin on Wednesday.

The British princess will make what has been described as “a courtesy call” at the Phoenix Park.

King Charles’s sister will meet President Higgins and his wife, Sabina ahead of her attendance at the official opening day of the 150th Dublin Horse Show at the Royal Dublin Society (RDS).

The largest summer event in Dublin will see about 1,600 horses and ponies compete across 168 classes and competitions over five days. A total prize fund of more than €1.4 million is on the line.

During the visit, Anne will tour a special exhibition on the history of the show and meet representatives from the Riding for the Disabled Association Ireland amd from Festina Lente, a Bray-based charity offering equine-assisted learning and therapy services.

The princess, who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games in the equestrian three-day event, will also present rosettes to the winners in Class 20 of the Small Hunters competition. - PA