Sizzling July is 12th hottest month in Irish recorded history

Ireland's ninth warmest July on record saw an average temperature of 16.59 degrees.

July was Ireland’s 12th hottest month on record, with temperatures surpassing 30 degrees in some areas, according to Met Éireann.

Continuing the recent “warmer-than-normal monthly trend”, Met Éireann said last month was the fifth in a row with temperatures in the top nine monthly averages recorded over the last 126 years.

Also the ninth warmest July on record, last month had an average temperature of 16.59 degrees, 1.21 degrees warmer than the 1991 to 2020 long-term average (LTA).

The warmest month of 2025, it was the hottest July since 2021, when the mean temperature reached 16.83 degrees.

It was 1.74 degrees above the LTA recorded from 1961 to 1990, and was bolstered by a particularly hot period midway through.

A build-up of the Azores High over Ireland resulted in temperatures rising above 27 degrees each day from July 10th to July 13th.

The Azores High, which originates in the Azores off the coast of west Africa, is a large atmospheric high-pressure centre that develops over the subtropical region of the eastern North Atlantic ocean.

The highest temperature of the month, and of the year so far, was 31.1 degrees recorded at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, on July 12th.

It was Mount Dillon’s second-highest maximum temperature on record, and the highest recorded in Ireland since August 2022 when Oak Park, Co Carlow reported 31.7 degrees.

Two other weather stations surpassed 30 degrees on July 12th, with a high of 30.6 degrees recorded at Shannon Airport, Co Clare, and 30.2 degrees recorded at Oak Park, Co Carlow.

The Malin Head station in Co Donegal, meanwhile, recorded its highest July maximum temperature (27.6 degrees) since its records began 70 years ago.

Marcella Inglesmith and her grandson Oakley Inglesmith (5) from Co Wicklow in the sea with large crowds enjoying the sunshine at Seapoint Strand near Monkstown, Co Dublin, in July.

Although among the warmest, it was also the wettest July since 2023 and 33rd wettest since 1941.

A monthly average of 96mm of rainfall was recorded, slightly above average at 103 per cent of the 1991-2020 LTA.

However, rainfall was unevenly distributed across the country, with parts of the east and west seeing “well above average rainfall”, Met Éireann said.

Areas in the south and north midlands, meanwhile, saw significantly below average rainfall.

Rainfall values as a percentage of the most recent long-term average from 1991-2020 ranged from 49 per cent at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan, to 161 per cent at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin.

On July 21st, the Casement Aerodrome station recorded its wettest July day (50.9mm) since its records began 61 years ago.

The highest daily rainfall total was 55.4mm at Dunsany, Co Meath. That was also its highest daily rainfall for July in 61 years.