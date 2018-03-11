Aldi Ireland pledges to end wasteful packaging by 2022

Aldi Ireland has committed to ensuring 100 per cent of its own-brand packaging will be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2022.

The move forms part of a wide-ranging packaging and plastics reduction plan being implemented across Aldi’s Irish and British operations.

Giles Hurley, group managing director of Aldi Ireland, said: “Our customers trust us . . . to help them lead healthier, better lives. That includes reducing waste, particularly around unnecessary packaging and plastics that damage the environment we live in.”

He added: “While we cannot do this alone – and call on others to collaborate with us and drive change industry-wide – we are committed to doing all we can to lead the way and to bring our customers on this journey with us.”

Aldi has set itself some of the most demanding targets on reducing plastic use and packaging of any major supermarket group operating in Ireland and Britain – and ahead of EU targets for 2030 under the bloc’s plastics strategy.

Earlier this year, food retailer Iceland stole a marketing march on its rivals by promising to eliminate plastic packaging from its own-brand products by the end of 2023.

Drive innovation

Aldi has set up a taskforce that includes internal and independent experts to help drive innovation in reducing plastic.

“It will provide regular updates on progress, including making further commitments when possible, and will publish an annual packaging and plastics report each spring reporting on the progress of its packaging initiatives,” Mr Hurley said.

Aldi said it would also educate customers on the importance of reducing waste and work with partners to help children learn about recycling.

The retailer has already removed all plastic stems from its cotton buds and banned microbeads and microplastics from its products.

It sends no waste to landfill and recently announced it had joined the Retail Action Group on food waste. It has also pledged to halve operational waste by 2030.