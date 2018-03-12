Disruptions to water supply in west Dublin

Water restrictions are currently in place for parts of Dublin.

South Dublin County Council said a number of repairs are being carried out in Dublin 22 on Monday afternoon.

“Due to the nature of the repairs, customers in the Lucan, Palmerstown, Neilstown and Rowlagh areas can expect supply disruptions until early afternoon,” the council said.

Irish Water said parts of south Dublin and Dun Laoghaire experienced low pressure on Sunday night. “A pressure management programme went in place last night,” a spokeswoman said on Monday. “It shouldn’t have had a major impact, just low pressure.

“There are no restrictions in place for Fingal and Dublin city.”

A number of complaints were directed towards Irish Water on Monday morning from customers in west Dublin who said they had no water supply.

It is understood outside Dublin just over 2,000 people remain without a water supply in various parts throughout the country. Irish Water said there are “small pockets around the country” with restrictions in place.

A further 12,000 are without water in south Tipperary, where a water treatment plant was contaminated with kerosene. The Fethard public water supply is due to be back in operation on March 19th.

Irish Water is due to provide an update later today regarding further restrictions in Dublin and the number who remain without water or have a restricted supply.

Eamon Gallen, general manager of the utility said on Friday problems will persist in some areas until April and May.

Mr Gallen said it was prioritising on ensuring a full service was in place for areas around Croke Park, the Three Arena and the Aviva Stadium, all of which hosted major events at the weekend.

A full service is also expected in Dublin this weekend for St Patrick’s Day festivities.