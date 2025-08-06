Rising temperatures bring prospect of a warm weekend

People enjoy good weather at Trinity College Dublin during a recent sunny spell. Prospects for the rest of the week are for slightly above average temperatures. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The mixed weather which has characterised August to date is set to continue for the foreseeable future.

Wednesday will be a dry day in most places with highest temperatures of between 16 and 21 degrees, according to Met Éireann. Rain, though, will spread across the country on Wednesday night.

Thursday will be a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers, similar to Wednesday.

Prospects for the rest of the week are for slightly above average temperatures. Friday will be dry, but Friday night will see rain in the north and west.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy but warm and Sunday will be the best day of the current spell, with temperatures of up to 23 degrees and there will be clear skies except in the west and north.

It looks like the early days of next week will bring some rain or showers at times, but there will be decent dry periods also. It will be warm with temperatures in the low 20s in many areas.

Sadly, there is no heatwave in prospect for the immediate future.