Hammerson’s Irish chief Connor Owens decamps to rival

Connor Owens has been appointed as CEO of Falcon AM, the asset management company that owns the Blanchardstown Centre.

Hammerson Ireland’s chief Connor Owens is leaving the part-owner of Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin to join rival Falcon AM.

Falcon, manager of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, confirmed on Wednesday that Mr Owens would join it as chief executive next December. The company also named Aoife Foley as chief financial officer and Bernard Nulty as chief operating officer.

Mr Owens is managing director asset management (Ireland) at Hammerson, which has a 50 per cent stake in Dundrum, the State’s biggest shopping mall, and also owns the Ilac centre in central Dublin, among other properties.

His defection comes just days after the company’s parent, British developer, Hammerson plc, reported the first increase in the value of its properties since 2017.

Mr Owens was previously head of asset management and recovery at the State-owned National Asset Management Agency (Nama), where he was responsible for billions of euro in properties and debt taken over from Irish banks following a financial crash.

Anders Hemmingson, managing director of commercial real estate at Falcon AM’s owner SVP, said that Mr Owens’ track record and experience made him the “ideal” person to oversee the next phase of Blanchardstown’s growth.