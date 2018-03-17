Look what got washed up by Storm Emma: Readers’ nature queries

A sample of the rarely seen marine life which was stranded by Storm Emma:

Among a large selection of shellfish collected by Eadbhard Blaney (aged 5) on Sandycove Beach were these curled octopuses.

The squat lobster belongs to the crab family (photographed by Audrey O’Flaherty on Donabate beach).

Starfish and otter shell (photographed by Audrey O’Flaherty on Donabate beach).

Unknown starfish (photographed by Audrey O’Flaherty on Donabate beach).

Brittle starfish (photographed by Audrey O’Flaherty on Donabate beach).

Sea squirts (photographed by Audrey O’Flaherty on Donabate beach).

A sea mouse on Malahide beach sent by Liam Kane.

