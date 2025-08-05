Storm Floris: 200 premises still without power in west after unseasonable high winds

A windsurfer makes the most of the strong winds on Portrush west strand in Northern Ireland on Monday. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Just 200 homes and businesses remain without power on Tuesday morning after Storm Floris passed without major incident.

The main areas still affected by outages are in Sligo, Tuam, Ennis and Athlone, with the ESB saying crews are working to restore power there.

Ireland escaped the worst of the unseasonably high winds after the storm made landfall on Sunday night before heading north towards Scotland.

At the height of Storm Floris’s impact on Ireland some 10,000 homes and businesses were without power in the West and northwest.

An ESB Networks spokesman described the impact of Floris as modest and said crews had been mobilised in affected areas and responded to outages as necessary.

According to Met Éireann median wind speeds reached up to 70km/h at the height of the storm, with the highest speeds of about 90km/h recorded in Mace Head in Galway.

Dublin Airport said its operations were largely unaffected although a small number of flights from Emerald Airlines to the UK were cancelled.

The UK Met Office had issued a yellow wind warning for the six counties of Northern Ireland as well as much of northern England. The yellow warning is for unseasonably strong and potentially disruptive winds.

Several Aer Lingus flights were cancelled between Belfast City Airport and Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Cardiff, Glasgow, Southampton and Manchester due to the storm. A house in the Ashgrove Park area of Belfast was damaged by a falling tree.

Met Éireann said Tuesday would bring a lot of dry weather overall, with spells of sunshine.

There will be a scattering of showers for a time, mainly further north, with highest temperatures of 15 degrees in the north to 21 degrees further south, with moderate to fresh westerly to northwesterly winds, decreasing to light to moderate later in the day.

Wednesday will see similar mild, sunny conditions before outbreaks of rain turn more consistent in the West in the evening.

The outlook for the rest of the week is generally dry and mild, with temperature of 16 to 21 degrees and some scattered showers in places.