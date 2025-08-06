Man charged over stabbing of garda on Dublin street remanded in custody for four weeks

Abdullah Khan was arrested at the scene following an incident on Capel Street on July 29th. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

A man charged over the stabbing of a garda on a Dublin street last week has been remanded in custody for another four weeks pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Abdullah Khan (23) replied “sound” in Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday when told that his next hearing was set for September 3rd and that he was going to have a further consultation with his legal team.

Mr Khan, with an address in north Dublin that cannot be reported by court order, was arrested at the scene following an incident at about 6pm on Capel Street on July 29th.

He appeared before Judge Patricia Cronin on Wednesday for his second court appearance, having been held in custody with no bail application on July 31st.

Appearing via video link, seated and wearing a grey sweatshirt, he confirmed to his solicitor Katie Dowling that he consented to being further remanded in custody pending the DPP’s decision on the case.

Judge Cronin noted the DPP’s directions were not yet available.

Det Sgt Liam McLaughlin, of the Bridewell Garda station, informed the court that he was applying for a four-week remand if there was consent.

During later exchanges with Ms Dowling, Mr Khan was informed that the directions were not available and he was entitled to apply for bail at any stage.

Judge Cronin remanded him in continuing custody, noting that a video link appearance was acceptable on the next date.

At the end of the hearing, his solicitor advised him that he had a video link consultation arranged for that night, adding, “we will be able to discuss the matter in more detail at that stage”.

Mr Khan replied: “Sound”.

Ms Dowling also advised him that if he wished to apply for bail, he could do so at any time once gardaí have been notified in advance.

The injured garda, a young probationary member of the force who was on patrol with a colleague, received hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused man is charged with assault causing harm to the officer and the production of a knife capable of causing serious injury.

He has yet to indicate a plea to the charges, which are under section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act and section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

At the first court appearance on Thursday, the defence secured reporting restrictions on the publication of Mr Khan’s address, due to “concerns around safety”.

Medical attention in custody was also ordered, and legal aid was granted.