Inquest heard how those in the lead vehicle belatedly became aware the rear vehicle was no longer behind it on the night Pte Seán Rooney was killed in Lebanon. File photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A soldier travelling in the convoy on the night Pte Seán Rooney was killed in Lebanon in 2022 said he could not remember who made the decision to reverse the lead vehicle the wrong way up a highway after they realised the rear vehicle was not behind it.

Gunner Jordan Tarrant Lowry, a passenger in the lead vehicle, initially told the inquest into Rooney’s death he could not remember who made the decision, before later saying it was likely first-in-command Captain David Kelly.

Tarrant Lowry said he was also unsure who in the lead vehicle said “who gives a f**k?” – as referenced in notes recorded by the Defence Forces in the aftermath of the incident – around the time the decision was made.

Tarrant Lowry was one of two soldiers being transported from Camp Shamrock, where UN peacekeeping troops are based, to Beirut Airport on December 14th, 2022, to travel home for separate family funerals.

Seán Rooney (24) was shot dead in an attack which took place near the village of Al-Aqbiya, reported to be a Hizbullah stronghold, after the military vehicle he was driving became separated from the lead vehicle. The second vehicle missed a turn and ended up in the village, quickly becoming surrounded by armed locals.

The inquest at Dublin District Coroner’s Court has heard differing accounts of when support was requested from Camp Shamrock or the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) on the night in question.

Barrister Seán Guerin, representing the Rooney family, on Monday said Seán Rooney may have already been dead by the time the tactical operations centre (TOC) at Camp Shamrock was notified his two-vehicle convoy had become separated.

The inquest heard how those in the lead vehicle only became aware the rear vehicle was no longer behind it after it had turned onto a main supply road on the route.

Guerin on Tuesday asked Tarrant Lowry if Kelly, first-in-command, made the decision to reverse back up the highway after the separation became known.

Tarrant Lowry initially said he could not remember. Guerin then asked Tarrant Lowry if he or one of the other soldiers in the vehicle made the decision. Tarrant Lowry said they did not. Guerin said Kelly, as first-in-command, must have made the decision. Tarrant Lowry agreed.

In an informal statement Tarrant Lowry made to Defence Forces officials on December 16th, 2022, the inquest heard there was a reference to someone in the lead vehicle saying “who gives a f**k?” around the time the decision to reverse was made. When Guerin asked him who said this, Tarrant Lowry said he could not remember.

In notes Tarrant Lowry made on his phone on the night of the fatal incident, which were read in court, he said the lead vehicle was driving on the main road for about two minutes before they noticed Rooney’s vehicle was not there.

In the notes, Tarrant Lowry said the soldiers in the lead vehicle tried to contact the rear vehicle “multiple times” before they were successful. The inquest heard Kelly eventually made contact with Cpl Josh Phelan, second-in-command, by calling him on WhatsApp after receiving his number from someone at Camp Shamrock.

Tarrant Lowry told the inquest the lead vehicle had travelled about 200 to 300 metres down the road before the soldiers realised the second Toyota Land Cruiser was no longer behind them.

Guerin asked Tarrant Lowry if they had driven further than this, as “you could do a lot more than that in two minutes”.

“You could, but we didn’t,” Tarrant Lowry said, adding that the driver, Gunner Michael O’Sullivan, was driving “very slowly”.

Tarrant Lowry initially said he thought O’Sullivan reversed the vehicle up the road, before Kelly took over the driving.

When Guerin said the inquest previously heard Kelly reversed the vehicle the wrong way up the road, Tarrant Lowry said he could not remember who was driving at that point.

The vehicles became separated after a planned stop at a designated point on the route – known as EP28 – to remove UN flags from the vehicles, as they were leaving the Unifil area. The second vehicle temporarily would not start, causing a delay in it leaving this area, the inquest heard.

Kelly was due to give evidence on Tuesday afternoon.

The inquest continues before coroner Dr Myra Cullinane and a jury of six women and four men.