A demonstrator arranges red shoes on a white sheet to symbolise victims of violence against women during a rally marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Berlin. Photograph: Getty

One in three women aged 15 and over has experienced physical or sexual violence from a partner or sexual violence from a non-partner, a paper published on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women has found.

On Wednesday ActionAid Ireland and the Irish Family Planning Association (IFPA) presented a joint policy brief to members of the Oireachtas.

ActionAid chief executive Karol Balfe said: “At this moment and time, we’re in a perfect storm of a backlash against women’s rights.”

She said there was “a very real human impact” to aid cuts, noting that development aid fell by 23.1 per cent in 2025.

She said gender-based violence was a “global pandemic” and that there had been a “step back from global solidarity”.

Wednesday’s briefing, entitled “Women’s rights are under attack globally”, was also given by ActionAid country director Fanaye Gebrehiwot and Maeve Taylor, director of advocacy at the IFPA.

Their paper provided various global statistics such as that more than half (54 per cent) of countries lack a consent-based legal definition of rape, while 72 per cent allow child marriage.

It said 708 million women were outside the labour force because of unpaid care responsibilities in 2023, while 260,000 women died from pregnancy or childbirth-related causes.

“We know when feminist movements and women’s rights organisations are actively supported, we see positive outcomes,” said Balfe.

[ ‘I didn’t know how to protect my sister’: New toolkit for children facing domestic violenceOpens in new window ]

ActionAid Ireland and IFPA called on the Government to increase funding for women’s rights organisations. They also sought a roadmap to meet Ireland’s commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of gross national income on official development assistance; to secure strong commitments in the next EU Gender Action Plan; and to use Ireland’s UN Human Rights Council seat from 2027 to defend gender equality, sexual and reproductive health and LGBTIQ+ rights.

Balfe also said that “digital spaces are a new frontier of violence against women”.

She said while there were positive spaces, they can also be used for surveillance, doxing, stalking and cyber harassment.

“If it is [at] that point where corporations have so much power, and have such a negative impact on women’s rights, on human rights, and the environment, it is up to states to regulate and to hold those corporate actors accountable.”

Balfe said that while some progress had been seen in the last 40-50 years, “now we’re at a point where we’re actually at risk of going backwards with those gains”.

“We have to see governments prioritise gender equality a lot more around the world.”