Seeking permission to live here through study and employment permits could be the best option. Photograph: iStock

Q. I’m an Indian citizen who spent my childhood in Dublin when my parents moved here for work. My father became an Irish citizen but, after a time, my mother, sister and I returned to India to care for my grandparents.

My mother and sister returned to Ireland and now hold Stamp 4 permissions. I’m over 23. Is there an immigration route for me to return to live with my family?

The reader’s situation is the reality facing many children who grew up in Ireland but now find themselves unable to return here as adults.

The Government’s family reunification policy, which includes visa applications for those wanting to join family members, has narrowed significantly over the past year, particularly for adult children, says Kellie McLaughlin, solicitor with Gibson & Associates.

“It expressly states now that family reunification may only be sought for an adult child over 18 where they are in the care of the parent sponsor – so someone who has a serious medical or psychological condition that makes their independent life unsustainable,” says McLaughlin.

Previously, adult children aged 18 to 23 in full-time education could qualify as nuclear family members but the Department of Justice removed this pathway in the past two years when it tightened rules.

So, even though the reader has spent much of his childhood in Dublin and his parents and sister are here, the rules prevent him from joining them through family reunification.

Seeking permission to live here through study and employment permits are now his best option, says McLaughlin.

To get a student visa as a non-European Economic Area (EEA) national in Ireland, you must get admission to a full-time course listed on the Government-maintained Interim List of Eligible Programmes. You will have to prove you have sufficient funds and submit an online application through the Irish immigration system.

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This Stamp 2 visa is granted for one year initially and can be renewed for up to seven years, depending on the course duration. A student’s attendance record and course progression are verified.

The reader could work part-time during his studies but cannot access publicly funded services or receive social welfare payments.

Time spent on a Stamp 2 visa also does not count toward the five-year reckonable residence requirement for Irish citizenship by naturalisation.

After completing his studies, the reader could seek a Stamp 1G “graduate” permission to stay in Ireland. This is usually granted for one year to those completing a degree-level programme and two with a master’s.

Once he receives the Stamp 1G, his time here starts to accrue towards naturalisation, says McLaughlin.

“The 1G gives a pathway to people who qualify in Ireland but who might need some time before they receive a job offer that will meet employment permit criteria,” says McLaughlin.

“It gives them that two-year period to work in any type of employment. It doesn’t necessarily need to be tied to their qualification but, within that time frame, it’s expected that they pursue an employment offer that will make them eligible to apply for either a general employment permit or critical skills employment permit.”

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The Government has designed the latter to attract highly skilled workers in areas where Ireland is facing labour shortages, such as doctors, nurses, midwives, ICT and construction professionals.

If the reader gets a critical skills or a general employment permit in Ireland, he will receive Stamp 1 immigration permission. This will allow him to work or operate a business in Ireland under specific conditions.

“Once he has completed two years on Stamp 1, he can then apply for Stamp 4,” says McLaughlin.

This will allow him to live, work or study in Ireland without an employment permit. He can work for any employer and change jobs without getting a new work permit, or he can start a business.

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The reader should bear in mind that there is some discussion at the moment that the five-year period to naturalisation might increase to eight years.

That he can live with his family while studying and job-hunting will be helpful to him, but their status isn’t going to determine his application, says McLaughlin.

If, however, after getting his graduate permission, he runs into difficulty getting a job that would allow him to move to a critical skills permit, he could then make a discretionary request to the Minister for Justice to allow him to remain in the employment he is in, without being confined to employment permit criteria, says McLaughlin.

“That’s when family circumstances and the fact that he has Irish-citizen family members, would become really important,” she says.

“I would always say to people who are here and are building a life here to document it. Keep records of the relationships you have built and of your community involvement. All of that goes in your favour.”

The name of the reader who submitted the question is not being published to protect the identities of those involved.

Please send your legal queries to Joanne Hunt, Ask the Lawyer, The Irish Times, 24-28 Tara Street, Dublin 2, or by email to joanne.hunt@irishtimes.com with a contact phone number. This column is a reader service and is not intended to replace professional advice