Pat Finucane (39), a father of three, was shot dead by members of the loyalist paramilitary group the Ulster Defence Association in his north Belfast home.

Some sensitive intelligence material held by the UK government about the murder of Pat Finucane will not be disclosed to a public inquiry into his killing.

In an opening statement to the inquiry, sitting in Belfast on Wednesday, the London government acknowledged the solicitor’s murder in 1989 involved state collusion and was “utterly wrong”.

The Finucane family, as well as the public, were entitled to see evidence, the government’s barrister, Peter Coll, said.

“In terms of openness and national security, the UK government’s position is that as much of this inquiry as possible should be conducted in public,” he added.

However, there will be material that “cannot be made public”, the inquiry was told.

“Some relates to the identities of staff, agents and sources. Some would put individuals’ lives at risk,” Coll said.

The barrister added that intelligence linked to death threats to Pat Finucane in the years before his murder in 1989 was “not acted on appropriately” by the UK government, the inquiry heard.

Delivering his submission, Coll said the government had been engaging constructively with the inquiry since its establishment in 2019.

“At the heart of all of this is the brutal, unjustifiable murder of Patrick Finucane in his home in front of his wife and young children,” he said.

“As established by earlier investigations, his murder involved collusion with the state. Obviously, that should never have occurred. It was utterly wrong.”

Finucane (39), a father of three, was shot dead by members of the loyalist paramilitary group the Ulster Defence Association in his north Belfast home in 1989. The attack was subsequently found by a number of investigations to have involved collusion with the British state.

The Patrick Finucane Inquiry, which opened earlier this year and is chaired by the retired Court of Appeals judge Gary Hickinbottom, was set up as a result of a 2019 ruling by the UK supreme court.

It found that British authorities failed to carry out an investigation into the murder that would have complied with Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

On Wednesday, a barrister representing the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said its chief constable, Jon Boutcher, wanted to repeat an apology made by the force 14 years earlier over the “deplorable” murder.

“It is an apology through which the PSNI recognises the brutality of Mr Finucane’s murder and it underscores the fact that this was an act of criminality entirely without justification,” Martin Wolfe said.

“It conveys the view of the PSNI that this was an appalling crime which had the immediate and lasting consequence of leaving a family bereft of a husband and a father.”

The PSNI was formed out of the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) in 2001 and has legal liability for it.

The killing created an injustice which has never been “adequately addressed”, the PSNI acknowledged to the inquiry.

“This inquiry represents an important opportunity, perhaps a final opportunity, to address this injustice, and to provide for fulsome truth,” Wolfe said.

The damning findings of an independent review in 2012 led by Desmond de Silva had caused the PSNI to accept the reality that some RUC officers had facilitated the murder or “had taken steps to thwart the ends of justice after it had taken place”, the inquiry heard.

De Silva concluded there was collusion but found no overarching state conspiracy in the murder.

The actions of a “minority” of officers had “corrupted the relationship” between the police service and the community it was appointed to serve, Wolfe said.

“Those actions, whether they furthered or facilitated the murder in any way, or frustrated its investigation or the apprehension of all those who are responsible for it, should never have occurred,” he added.

“The fact that police officers engaged in such activity is acknowledged with the deepest sense of regret by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.”

The inquiry was told that Boutcher recognised that his unconditional apology will be “rendered meaningless” if the PSNI fails to “fully play its part in helping to secure the answers that the Finucane family need and deserve”.

The inquiry continues.