With an estimated one in nine people in the workforce both caring for a loved one and managing their career, employers need to start future-proofing their employee benefits. Photograph: iStock

If you didn’t laugh, you may have cried – or maybe you did both – after watching Saturday Night Live’s Sister sketch when it flooded into family and friends’ messaging apps earlier this month.

In the American comedy programme’s skit, a son realises his ageing father needs more care at home but he doesn’t want to put Dad in a nursing home and live-in care could cost thousands.

He says: “I didn’t know where to turn. That’s when I heard about Sister. Sister is a live-in 24/7 eldercare provider that is completely free and also … your sister.

“Signing up couldn’t be easier. Simply text ‘Dad fell’ to Sister and she will quit her job, break her lease and move halfway across the country to take care of him.”

She manages medications, handles doctors, insurance companies and pharmacists, and can even bring her reluctant husband along – all without affecting the son’s 50 per cent share of the inheritance – because the parents’ will predates their dementia. Now, the son says, “I can get back to my life and the stuff I like to do.”

The parody ends with “Quantities are limited. Sister may break down without warning. Offer void if Sister has a good therapist.”

The comedy lands so well because it’s painfully true. “When care intensifies, women’s employment pays the price,” according to the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE). When care is unavailable, unaffordable or does not meet families’ needs, someone has to fill the gap. Too often, that someone is a woman.

“What may begin as a private decision about how a family organises care can therefore have very broad consequences for employment, income and gender equality,” says EIGE.

Of course, plenty of men look after their parents and children, too. But as care responsibilities intensify over time, it’s women who are substantially more likely than men to leave employment. Lower-income carers, who tend to be women, are most exposed to care-related employment penalties. EIGE says “27 per cent of lower-income carers report reducing working hours or leaving employment due to care, compared with 20 per cent of middle-income carers and 17 per cent of higher-income carers”.

The big squeeze

With an estimated one in nine people in the workforce both caring for a loved one and managing their career, employers need to start future-proofing their employee benefits. The numbers are probably going only one way due to our ageing population but supports, both private and public, are limited.

In Ireland, employer-funded carer supports fall into two main categories: dedicated paid carer leave, which is still rare, and structured, carer-friendly workplace programmes. which are unpaid and more common in large employers.

The State offers limited supports for carers. Under the Carer’s Leave Act, eligible employees can take unpaid leave of between 13 and 104 weeks to provide full-time care to a qualifying person. Employees may qualify for Department of Social Protection payments such as carer’s benefit (PRSI-based) or carer’s allowance (means-tested). There’s also statutory medical care leave of up to five days of unpaid leave in a 12-month period.

Family Carers Ireland (FCI) estimates there are more than 624,000 family carers, and that at least 270,000 are balancing paid work with care. FCI thinks the number of working carers is even higher than that, as many people do not see themselves as carers. They see themselves simply as wives, daughter, sons or neighbours.

When South East Technological University surveyed its staff after joining FCI’s Caring Employers programme, 60 per cent identified as family carers. Most employers simply never ask this question, so the numbers are hard to quantify.

Ibec’s Better Care Better Business report, published in March 2024, gives us a snapshot of what this costs carers who also work outside the home. Of the carers surveyed, 63 per cent were in employment and 73 per cent of those found it challenging to balance work and care. Some 57 per cent reported added financial pressure and more than a third said caring had affected their careers.

Carers are often exhausted and don’t know where to turn for support. While 57 per cent said their employer had been flexible, only 29 per cent were aware of a company policy on caring and just 21 per cent had ever received paid leave for it. Most support seems to depend on company or managerial goodwill.

[ ‘I care for my elderly parents, but my efforts are taken for granted. I think I might be going mad’Opens in new window ]

FCI’s State of Caring 2026 report, based on responses from 2,930 carers, describes the reality of informal unpaid supports. Some 71 per cent say caring has harmed their health, and the same proportion find it difficult to make ends meet.

When caring responsibilities become unmanageable, employees are often forced to make difficult choices. Some reduce their hours, others take extended leave and many leave the workforce altogether, often permanently. Carers who remain in work report less loneliness than those who have left, which is one reason the charity wants carers kept in employment wherever possible.

[ Amongst women: Why are there so few men in caring roles?Opens in new window ]

The cost to employers in recruitment, training and lost institutional knowledge is significant, and it is largely avoidable. Unaddressed caregiving interruptions carry real costs, including an estimated €615 million annually in Ireland from eldercare-related work disruptions alone, says FCI.

Small, practical actions can make a meaningful difference to employees such as offering flexible working options, showing understanding during challenging periods, encouraging open and respectful conversations, providing access to leave and wellbeing supports, communicating information on rights and entitlements through human resources and fostering empathetic leadership.

[ ‘All the caring I put into my parents – the time, effort and money – is gone, wasted’Opens in new window ]

Employer toolkit

Find out who your carers are. Run an anonymous survey. Most will not volunteer the information and many do not use the word carer. Write a carer policy and publicise it. If only three in 10 carers know a policy exists, it’s not doing its job. Train line managers. When flexibility is granted informally, it’s only as good as the next manager. Offer to pay for some carer days beyond the legal requirement, and ensure that dependents include parents, in-laws and other relatives. Family comes in many shapes and sizes. Make flexibility two-way. Offer workers compressed or reduced hours with an agreed route back to full hours when care needs change. Introduce a carer passport so arrangements do not have to be renegotiated after every restructure or new manager. Provide practical information. In the middle of a crisis, most people first need to understand home supports, the Fair Deal scheme and enduring power of attorney. The local HSE home support office or public health nurse is often the first port of call. Plan for the carers you will have. With an ageing population, employees who are not carers today will be tomorrow so explore those pathways now.

So, what’s the real cost of the Sister gag? The punchline is that Sister is free. She’s not. The cost shows up in her health, her hours, her reduced pension pot and her lost promotion prospects. Eventually it shows up for her employer too, in turnover and lost experience, when she decides the only way to manage is to leave.

Employers can’t make relatives share the load. But they can stop assuming that someone’s sister – who might also be their best employee – will absorb it.

Margaret E Ward is chief executive of Clear Eye, a leadership consultancy. margaret@cleareye.ie