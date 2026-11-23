Pte Sean Rooney was killed in Lebanon on December 14, 2022, while serving as a peacekeeper. Photograph: Defence Forces/PA

Half an hour may have passed before backup was requested from Camp Shamrock on the night Pte Seán Rooney, a UN peacekeeper, was killed in Lebanon almost four years ago, Dublin District Coroner’s Court has heard.

Rooney may have already been dead by the time the tactical operations centre (TOC) at Camp Shamrock was notified his two-vehicle convoy had become separated, his inquest heard on Monday.

Barrister Seán Guerin, representing the Rooney family, asked Cpl Richard Shanahan, the signalman in the lead vehicle, when he or Captain David Kelly, first-in-command, requested backup from Camp Shamrock or the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) on December 14th, 2022.

Irish peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) are based at Camp Shamrock.

Much of the evidence heard last week centred on what happened when the two vehicles in a convoy became separated on the night in question, while driving from Camp Shamrock to Beirut Airport.

The inquest heard that, after realising the second vehicle was not behind them, Kelly called Cpl Josh Phelan, second-in-command of the convoy, at 10.50pm to see where they were.

On Monday, Guerin said this meant the lead vehicle likely became aware at about 10.45pm that the second Toyota Land Cruiser was no longer behind them.

Guerin asked Shanahan if he accepted that the separation was not reported to the TOC for “at least half an hour after the lead vehicle became aware of it”.

Shanahan agreed. He said he could not recall if there was a discussion in the lead vehicle about whether to contact the TOC or the LAF.

Shanahan said Kelly had spoken to Phelan on the phone and the men initially agreed to meet at a nearby junction.

“We thought that they were simply just coming back to us and we would continue on with what we were doing,” Shanahan said, noting the solders “didn’t realise how serious” the situation would become.

The inquest previously heard that, after becoming separated from the lead vehicle, the second vehicle, driven by Rooney, missed a turn and ended up in the village of Al-Aqbiya, quickly becoming surrounded by armed locals.

Noting it would take about an hour for help to come from Camp Shamrock, Guerin on Monday asked Shanahan if the convoy would “need help from the LAF”. Shanahan agreed.

Guerin asked Shanahan if he requested help from the LAF during this time. He said he did not.

When Guerin asked if Kelly requested assistance from the LAF, Shanahan said he could not recall.

“I suggest that’s because it didn’t happen,” Guerin said.

Shanahan said Kelly made a number of phone calls around this time and he was “not sure” what was discussed.

Guerin told the inquest that a screenshot showing the location of the second vehicle – which Phelan sent to Kelly at 10.54pm – was only sent to TOC at 11.28pm, when Rooney was already dead.

Kelly is due to give evidence this week.

Shanahan last week denied trying to “deceive” the inquest when Guerin pointed out discrepancies in various statements he had given about the incident.

On Monday, barrister Frank Kennedy, representing the Defence Forces, asked Shanahan about this exchange. Kennedy asked if it was fair to say that losing a colleague in such a manner was “extremely traumatic”.

Shanahan agreed, becoming emotional. He apologised for any inconsistencies in his testimony, saying it was “a very stressful time” and he did not mean to deceive anyone.

The inquest last week heard how the two vehicles became separated after a planned stop at a designated point on the route to remove UN flags from the vehicles, as they were leaving the Unifil area. The second vehicle temporarily would not start, causing a delay in it leaving this area.

The lead vehicle continued on the planned route, believing the second vehicle was behind them, the inquest heard. The soldiers travelling in the second vehicle, driven by Rooney, drove straight ahead, not realising they had missed a turn.

Soldiers who were in Rooney’s vehicle told the inquest how they ended up in a nearby village and their 4x4 vehicle was quickly surrounded by people, some armed, and vehicles.

The inquest continues before coroner Dr Myra Cullinane and a jury of six women and four men.