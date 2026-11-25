The Department of Justice is exploring how it might revoke a firearms dealer licence owned by Chay Bowes, who was last week placed under EU sanctions for allegedly spreading pro-Russian propaganda.

Bowes previously ran a gun shop in Tallaght, Dublin, before the business closed in 2018. However, he retains the licence allowing him to trade in restricted firearms.

The Department of Justice, which issued the licence, does not suspect Bowes of using the licence illegally or improperly.

However, officials are concerned the licence could be considered a form of economic aid and could therefore be prohibited under the EU sanctions.

Firearms dealer licences are issued in the name of the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and typically last for three years.

Various assessments must take place before a licence is issued, including an assessment of the applicant’s character by An Garda Síochána.

Department officials are examining the legislation and are liaising with gardaí to determine if they are required to revoke the licence and if they can do so under the law.

The sanctions, which were announced last week, will freeze any financial assets Bowes holds inside the EU and ban him from travelling to other EU member states.

[ Chay Bowes: who is the Dubliner sanctioned for peddling Russian propaganda?Opens in new window ]

EU citizens and businesses are also prohibited from paying or transferring funds to individuals who have been placed on the EU’s sanctions list.

However, there are exemptions. Bowes will be able to access money in the EU for his basic needs, including housing, and to pay legal fees.

The travel ban does not necessarily mean Bowes will be barred from travelling to the Republic. He is from Dublin but understood to be based in Moscow much of the time.

EU member states are not obliged to turn their own nationals away, where they have been sanctioned and are subject to a travel ban.

In response to queries, Bowes’s solicitor Ruadhán Mac Aodháin said his client “has been licensed for many years, including in restricted firearms, by the Department of Justice, and holds an MA in strategic studies from UCC. He has not been involved for a number of years in this area.”

He added the sanctions have had a “devastating effect on his wife and four children”.

The solicitor said Bowes was contacted by the Department through the Garda.

In the legal text setting out the sanctions decision, the EU said Bowes worked for Russian broadcaster RT, formerly known as Russia Today. The state-controlled channel is banned in the EU and widely regarded as a propaganda arm of the Russian state.

The EU decision accused Bowes of “facilitating” and supporting the actions and policies of the Russian government that were a threat to European democracy, through “co-ordinated information manipulation and interference”.

He is one of only a handful of EU citizens, and the only Irish person, to be specifically sanctioned by the EU since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The legal text of the sanctions said Bowes hosted a show on RT television called Moscow Mules and had co-founded a separate pro-Russian disinformation network called The Islander News.

The text said the Irish man had also participated in spreading “anti-western and anti-Ukraine disinformation” at the United Nations Security Council, where Bowes gave a speech at the invitation of Russia in 2023 that criticised Nato and Ukraine.

Bowes has repeatedly denied the accusations laid out in the sanctions and said he has hired a lawyer to fight his case in court. “Again, I stress, these sanctions are deployed as a tool to suppress freedom of speech," he told The Irish Times last week.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee has received papers from Dublin-based firm Prospect law, on behalf of Bowes, informing her of the court challenge, he said.

It is open to Bowes to challenge the sanctions by presenting evidence to the Council of the EU. He can also lodge an appeal in the General Court of the EU in Luxembourg.

The Department of Justice has been contacted for comment.