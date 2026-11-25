Phoebe Bridgers

3Arena, Dublin

★★★★★

If Phoebe Bridgers sings at 3Arena and nobody’s allowed to record it, was she really there at all? Were we? Do our memories function if we don’t have phone photos to jog them?

It’s a night for existential questions – and practical ones too, as, queuing up at the barriers, in a first for many fans, their phones are put on silent and locked into pouches by security staff.

Bridgers, the four-time Grammy winner, has made phone-free a condition of entry. The Yondr pouches are sealed shut with a magnetic locking pin that security will open only after the show.

There’s an air of nervous expectation as women and men, mostly in their 20s and 30s, approach the barriers. “Is there a way to crack it?” one girl asks her boyfriend. “I want to go home,” another says, staring at the locked pouch containing her phone.

It’s true everything feels charged, uncertain. In refusing phones, Bridgers has turned her gig into an art project – a meditation not only on her music but also on how we function these days with devices as good as surgically attached to our palms.

As we file through the double doors on Tuesday night, for the second of her Dublin gigs, I’m suddenly grateful for my old-world wristwatch, which will allow me to tell the time. And for my credit card, which will allow me to buy a drink at the near-empty bar. Admittedly, I didn’t bring a torch, so the joke’s on me as I fumble my way to my seat.

It’s a full house thrumming with anticipation – the 32-year-old singer might not have the household-name fame of an Olivia Rodrigo or a Taylor Swift, but in a quieter, cooler way Bridgers is the musical anti-heroine Gen Z needs.

She’s here on the back of one of the albums of the year, her third studio outing, Lost Weekend, which is full of layered, melancholic indie songs – many of which she wrote after her father’s death, in 2022 – that unfurl slowly and capture you unexpectedly, in a gentle tug of emotion.

[ Phoebe Bridgers: Lost Weekend review – An often exquisite chronicle of life as a megastar introvertOpens in new window ]

On stage is an enormous white gridded dome. Hanging from the ceiling is a black sphere with holes in it to emit light.

Bridgers is not immediately visible as the show opens. She’s singing The Outside, from Lost Weekend, a song that’s all Auto-Tune and alienation. Then the dome rises, lifting back like the top half of an egg, to reveal Bridgers and a nine-piece band.

Phoebe Bridgers at 3Arena in Dublin. Photograph: Matt Grubb

She’s in a long black dress, Vampire’s Wife-style, with fluted sleeves, peaked shoulders and a flounced hemline. Silvery tear tracks run down her cheeks. It’s face paint layered with iridescent glitter, and the effect is beautiful and alien-like, mirroring the visual aesthetic as planets on the big screen behind her flip past and we look at a projection of Earth.

Sadness made beautiful? It’s a Bridgers vibe. “I think it’s kinda cool to see people crying at a show,” she once said. Even though she often smiles – even skips while on stage – Bridgers has a knack for writing lyrics that surprise you with the delicate loneliness she can wrest from them. “Let’s see how long we can go without touching,” she sings on The Governor’s Waltz. “I know you’d never actually think about jumping.”

Then comes Lost Boys, the first anthem of the night. It’s amazing to look over the balcony and see not a single phone illuminated, just thousands of people singing as one.

Bridgers’s vocals are faultless, tonally on point. When she and the band move to the B stage, centred in the middle of the crowd, she sings bathed in a beam of light, and the stage rotates gently. Mandolin, cello and banjo are among the instruments played as the dome on stage shows spirals of migrating birds rising into the sky. It’s perfectly calibrated, deeply thought-through and wondrously effective.

Phoebe Bridgers at 3Arena in Dublin. Photograph: Matt Grubb

“It’s so nice to be back,” Bridgers says. “I spent a lot of time here in my life.” She pauses, allowing for the inevitable she-was-dating-Paul-Mescal-once beat of recognition from the crowd. She smiles. “Yeah.”

“I have the absolute fondest memories of being over here,” she continues. “The one place where culturally everyone is funny.”

Bridgers begins to speak about her father, with whom she had a complex relationship. “We’d stop talking every couple of years,” she says, adding that by “not talking” what she means is that she would block him on her phone.

Her mourning for him is obvious. “I had a meltdown a couple of years ago on stage,” she says. “Amazingly, it’s not recorded. All this is to say I don’t take it for granted that you sacrificed your devices for a couple of hours. I hate my phone. And this one’s about my dad.”

Bridgers segues into Still Standing, another highlight from Lost Weekend. “Sometimes I want you back,” she whispers softly. “Not today.”

She sings standing in a beam of light, a circle of gold around her feet. A kind of starlight cascades from the ceiling. All the lighting for this concert is extraordinary, partly enabled by the lack of luminous devices. Only during two songs do you see light from the audience – orange flames as people raise lighters, 1990s-style.

For the move back to the main stage, she walks through the crowd. You can see fans crying as the big screen shows her draping her hand across theirs. Bridgers too looks affected as she loses herself in her guitar work, flanked by her capable, sympathetic band. Are there tears in her eyes? Maybe.

Then comes Kyoto, from her 2020 album, Punisher, another effortless singalong.

As she returns to the B stage for the final phase, changed into a long white dress, the house lights go up. Everyone’s looking at everyone else looking at Phoebe Bridgers standing alone on the B Stage.

It’s deeply affecting. Even without phones, you know you’ll remember it as the gig of the year.