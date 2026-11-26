Sherry FitzGerald, Ireland’s largest estate agent, saw its turnover increase by 5 per cent to €45.1 million last year on the back of what it described as a “stable property market”.

Accounts filed for Sherry FitzGerald Group Ireland Holdings Ltd show it sold 10,500 residential units, which included sales in Northern Ireland, with a total value of €5.1 billion.

In the Republic Sherry FitzGerald sold 8,900 units (up 100 year on year) between its own network and franchisees. These units had a capital value of €4.5 billion, or an average price of €505,617 (up from an average of €488,636 a year earlier).

The group employs 600 people across 114 offices comprising 35 owned-business offices and 74 franchise offices in the Republic. It also has five offices in Northern Ireland through its Simon Brien subsidiary, which was acquired in January 2024.

In February this year it completed the acquisition of rival HT Meagher O’Reilly, which trades as Knight Frank Ireland.

The latest accounts show operating profit rose to €1.3 million in 2025, up from €500,000, while the company’s cash position was €9.6 million, up from €7.7 million in 2024.

No dividend was paid to its owner, Tommy Kelly’s CastleGate Investments, last year. In 2024 it paid a dividend of €6 million.

The company sold 4,500 properties through its owned-business network last year with a capital value of €2.8 billion.

Directors noted that the main risks to the group were “a local or global economic downturn due to the current macroeconomic environment, which continues to create uncertainty, particularly over the level of demand for the group’s services”.

Other risks included “unexpected events such as global geopolitical uncertainty, unforeseen changes in consumer sentiment, planning and regulatory restrictions that negatively impact new development and funding constraints,” they said.

While property price inflation has slowed in recent months due to higher borrowing costs and elevated inflation, property values are still appreciating.

“The financial performance of the group was underpinned by a stable property market,” chief executive Marian Finnegan said.

“In Ireland, housing completions increased by more than 20 per cent to reach 36,246 and average property values rose by almost 7 per cent,” she said.

“That said, supply is still falling well short of demand, which underpins the upward pressure on prices,” Finnegan said.

“Looking ahead, we expect demand for quality homes to remain resilient across the island, while supply constraints are likely to persist,” she said.

The supply of new homes is expected to hit 40,000 this year but to remain below the Government’s target level of 50,000 in 2027 and 2028.

Finnegan noted that Sherry Fitzgerald’s Northern Ireland business “performed well” supported by a strong economy.

Residential sales in the North reached 24,667 in 2025, the highest level since 2022.

“New home completions stood at 5,844 in 2025, reflecting a tight supply environment,” she said.