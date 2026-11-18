Pte Seán Rooney (24) was killed in an attack on a convoy of Irish peacekeepers on a Unifil deployment in December 2022. Photograph: Defence Forces

The situation became “very hostile very quickly” on the night when Pte Seán Rooney was killed in Lebanon almost four years ago, the inquest into the UN peacekeeper’s death has heard.

Rooney (24) was killed in an attack on a convoy of Irish peacekeepers on a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) deployment on December 14th, 2022.

Rooney, an Army private, was driving the second of two vehicles from Camp Shamrock to Beirut Airport on the night in question. Two Irish soldiers were being brought to the airport to fly home for separate family funerals, the court heard.

Three other soldiers were in the vehicle with Rooney. Cpl Josh Phelan, second in command of the convoy, was the front passenger, while troopers Shane Kearney and Nathan Bryan were in the rear seats.

Kearney, who was going to Ireland for his uncle’s funeral when the incident occurred, and Bryan gave evidence at the second day of the inquest at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Wednesday. They both recalled events escalating very quickly on the night in question, saying more than 50 people eventually surrounded their vehicle.

The men said that, earlier during the drive, both vehicles in the UN convoy stopped at a designated point on the route to take the UN flags off their vehicles as they were leaving the Unifil area and entering ordinary Lebanese territory.

The first vehicle left before the second vehicle, the court heard. The second vehicle wouldn’t start but did after a few minutes, Kearney recalled. This delay caused the second vehicle to become separated from the lead vehicle, the court heard.

While Rooney’s vehicle was unable to start at the side of the road, a similar vehicle drove by. Kearney said it was dark and it was possible the people in the first UN vehicle initially thought the second convoy vehicle was still behind them.

Bryan, who is now a corporal, said Rooney was trying to catch up to the first vehicle. He said the men knew they needed to turn off the road near a garage, but were not sure exactly where. Rooney kept driving for about 10 minutes before they realised they had missed the turn, the court heard.

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Kearney said their vehicle entered a village and they quickly realised they were not welcome. He said the locals looked at them as if to say, “What the f**k are this crowd doing here?”

Bryan said Phelan called Capt David Kelly, who was in the lead vehicle and was the first in command, on the phone to explain what was happening. The second vehicle planned to turn around and meet the first vehicle back on the main route.

Bryan said they encountered four incidents known as DFOMs – the “denial of freedom of movement” – where people surrounded their vehicle and tried to stop it from moving.

During the first DFOM, an older man tried to open Rooney’s door but couldn’t. Phelan instructed Rooney to drive away, Bryan said. A green van driven by a local man rammed their vehicle and proceeded to chase them as they drove away, the court heard.

Bryan said the second DFOM was “bigger” and felt “different”. “The people were trying to get us out of the car,” he said.

Rooney managed to drive away, but they quickly encountered a third DFOM, Bryan said. About 30 people and more cars were now present.

[ ‘His death has absolutely destroyed our lives’: Seán Rooney inquest begins in DublinOpens in new window ]

Rooney was “doing decent speed and moving lanes, trying to get away”, Bryan said, before they encountered a fourth DFOM. The court heard that 50 or 60 people surrounded the vehicle at this point. Bryan said some of the locals had firearms.

One man with a pistol pointed the gun at Kearney’s window and “pulled a finger across his throat”, Bryan said. People were throwing rocks at the vehicle and “screaming in Arabic”, he added.

Kearney recalled a green van pulling up and said three or four men, armed with AK rifles, got out of it. “It got very hostile very quickly, on their part,” Kearney said.

The crowd had managed to open the boot and started to fire shots into the front and rear of the vehicle, the court heard.

Bryan said Phelan was on the phone to Kelly and they agreed it was “too unsafe” for the first vehicle to come back to help them and they “proceeded to say goodbye”.

Kearney said he doesn’t remember much after the boot was opened. “I woke up in hospital in Dublin, I don’t remember being in hospital in Lebanon,” he said.

Kearney suffered a serious head injury during the incident.

Bryan said he doesn’t remember much after the bullets started to enter the vehicle. The last thing he recalls is waking up and realising the vehicle had crashed and was upside down.

He said he could hear a voice in English saying: “Don’t worry, my friend, help is coming.”

Bryan said he then woke up in hospital in Lebanon and asked about his colleagues. He said a doctor told him Rooney “had taken a bullet to the brain and did not make it”.

The inquest is also due to hear from the other soldiers who were travelling with Rooney on the night of the incident.

At the opening day of the inquest on Tuesday, Rooney’s mother Natasha McCloskey delivered an emotional pen portrait of her son. A technical specialist from the Defence Forces gave evidence in private on Tuesday afternoon.

The inquest is expected to last up to four weeks.