The chief executive of Horse Sport Ireland has taken the unusual step of writing an open letter to the Minister for Agriculture warning that it is “running rapidly out of time” and facing liquidation.

In the letter, Denis Duggan told Martin Heydon of Fine Gael: “I appeal directly to you to intervene in the remaining hours available to prevent the liquidation of Horse Sport Ireland.”

Duggan said the letter, issued on Wednesday, followed an email to the Minister on October 9th and a meeting at the National Ploughing Championships in Co Offaly in September.

He said he had taken the “exceptional step” of writing the letter as the body was “running rapidly out of time, not out of options”.

It is calling on Heydon to sign a contract that could save their jobs and the company from going into liquidation.

An examiner was appointed to the national equestrian sports governing body in August giving it High Court protection from its creditors to allow for a financial rescue plan to be devised.

Staff at the private company, which issues 10,000 equine passports annually, protested outside Heydon’s office in Newbridge, Co Kildare on Tuesday, concerned about the future of the body.

“The only way to save the job[s] in HSI today is to support the examiner’s rescue plans,” the letter reads.

“The remaining issues concern the HorseSource asset sale, breeding and stud book contracts, assurances on future delivery and the commitments needed to secure investment.

“The examiner has proposed ways forward, including keeping the National Breeding Services contract within HSI. These proposals need urgent agreement, not another round of correspondence while the clock runs down.”

Duggan said jobs are at stake along with €750,000 in committed payments to breeders, owners, producers and suppliers.

He called on the Minister to bring advisers, officials, the legal team and the examiner together “immediately this morning”.

“The task is not to remove safeguards. It is to secure a rescue that meets them, before time runs out later today.

“Any assumption that an existing alliance of equestrian affiliates can immediately replace HSI as the national governing body is fundamentally misplaced. Any assumption that HSI staff and assets can be transferred to another entity immediately is also fundamentally and legally misplaced.”

Duggan said the HSI’s international affiliation, Olympic membership, domestic recognition and regulatory responsibilities “are not automatically transferable”.

“The liquidation of HSI would create a significant sporting governance vacuum for which there is no prescribed immediate succession mechanism. The examiner’s proposed rescue offers a pathway to preserve that infrastructure, rather than exposing athletes, children, coaches and the wider industry to the uncertainty, disruption and public expense of reconstructing it,” he said.

Duggan said no concerns were raised about the examiner’s proposed investment structure at meetings on October 27th and November 4th.

“It is therefore particularly concerning that substantive legal impediments emerged so late in the process, and that [the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine] engagement has been so limited in the remaining days available to resolve them,” he added.

Duggan said he was “deeply concerned that the circumstances in which HSI entered examinership may be attributed to mismanagement without sufficient regard to its financial record”.

He said he inherited a “balance sheet adversely affected by substantial deficits incurred in 2020 and 2021” when he became HSI chief executive in January 2022.

This included a loss of €318,000 in 2021, he said.

“Under the current management team, the organisation recorded a surplus in each year from 2023 to 2025. We also resolved a substantial number of legacy legal claims with the support of our insurers.”

He appealed to Heydon to “distinguish those long-standing disagreements from the documented financial and operational position of HSI today”.

He said “historical internal board disputes predate my tenure as chief executive”.

“Your leadership can ensure that the decision now facing the department is informed by the evidence and the future interests of the sector,” Duggan said.