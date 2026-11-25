Taoiseach Micheál Martin has renewed his commitment to deliver a formal State apology to survivors of thalidomide before the end of the year, with just 10 sitting days left in the Dáil.

“I would hope, and we have committed to doing this, to bring all of this to a conclusion within this Dáil term,” he told the Dáil on Wednesday.

The Dáil goes into recess on December 17th.

A mediation process initiated four years ago “should not have taken this long” but a lot of work had been done, he said.

“It’s not for a want of Government initiative and endeavour that we are at a stage where we have not brought this to a conclusion.”

Thalidomide was a drug developed in the 1950s to treat morning sickness during pregnancy. It was withdrawn from most markets in 1961 following widespread evidence it was linked to birth defects but continued to be sold in Ireland until 1964.

Martin said there had been “challenges in getting agreement”, even on issues such as the unacknowledged survivors, those whose mothers took the drug after it was officially withdrawn from the Irish market.

“There needs to be a cutting to the chase to get these issues over the line quickly,” the Taoiseach added.

[ Why are survivors still waiting for a State apology?Opens in new window ]

Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O’Sullivan highlighted the death of thalidomide campaigner Mary Clarken aged 96, whose funeral took place on Wednesday.

She had hoped to live to witness the State apology. O’Sullivan read into the Dáil record an open letter she wrote to the Taoiseach in July 2024 to press for a State apology to her daughter Sharon “and everybody affected by this drug”.

In the letter, she said: “I was born in 1930, when the State was new and our mood was hopeful. Things were not perfect, there were gombeen men galore, but we ignored them because most of us wanted the same thing, a country to be proud of.

“By the 1960s we thought that we had reached that milestone, but in the background, there were decisions made by cabinet, by government, that were not in keeping with the forward-thinking country I believed I was living in.”

She said leaving thalidomide on the market long after it should have been removed was a “shameful and reprehensible” act that brought unnecessary pain and suffering to newborns and their families.

“We may bemoan the politics of yesteryear, the politics which exposed me, and many like me, to a drug which was removed from shelves worldwide well before it was removed here,” she wrote.

“But just because we bemoan the past does not excuse it. There is a precedent for moving on from the standards of the past. It can and should be done.

“Everybody knows that healing can only properly begin with an apology. Even sixty years of trauma can be eased by a heartfelt ‘We’re sorry.’

“To refuse one now is to extend the trauma, the hurt, the feeling of exclusion suffered by thalidomide survivors indefinitely.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik acknowledged that a “recognition process” was under way, “but there are so many delays, and every year we learn of more affected people and their parents passing away. We must see justice done.”

Fianna Fáil TD Erin McGreehan said Mary Clarken “died without hearing the State say sorry. We remember the mammies and the people harmed by thalidomide who died waiting for an apology.

“We also let down the adults who have lived with the effects of this drug all of their lives. The State must say plainly to those mothers that they did nothing wrong,” she said.