Nerds. Geeks. Dorks. Poindexters. Bookworms. Eggheads. Boffins. You know them. You are them. This is The Irish Times, after all, and most of our readers come from Ireland’s robust dweeb community.

To an extent I respect your people. Our country has always had a prominent nerd contingent. Patrick Pearse, Éamon de Valera, Zig but not Zag, The Edge, Denis O’Brien, the Fine Gael front bench – nerds all.

At the end of the day, however, it was stone-cold jocks like Archbishop McQuaid, Charlie Haughey, Zag but not Zig, Larry Mullen jnr or the readers of the Sunday Independent who ultimately ran the whole show.

That has changed in recent years. As The Irish Times’ only jock reporter – even our sportswriters have taped-up spectacles, pocket protecters and notes from their parents saying they don’t have to do PE – I have watched with horror the rise of international nerddom thanks to the popularity of the personal computer.

As you know, I am a cool guy who is really good at all the sports. (My favourites: bigmen carry-ball, colourdy table spheres, tallmen jumpgame, horse-wrestling, gölphé.) As a consequence I refuse to use a computer. How do I work as a journalist? I usually make Fintan O’Toole type my column while I eat his lunch (egg and cress on sourdough today), dictating with my mouth full from my office hammock.

Sometimes, as you’ve probably noticed, I just copy Fintan’s column word for word, and the editor can’t say anything because my parents are rich. This system has worked out fine for me until now.

Sadly, however, it has begun to feel as if I am the one being bullied, because currently striding the world stage are the nerdiest nerdlingers I’ve ever seen – Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg – juicy dorks ripe for some playful taunting but sadly protected by efficient security systems, death robots and the last of humankind’s wealth.

This ecosystem is totally out of whack. What happens when the nerd population isn’t kept in check by its natural predators (cool guys like me)?

Fraud is what happens. Our fraudsters were once smooth, slick-talking Gordon Gekko-style con artists with great hair, who used their charisma in lieu of having actual creative skills (see: the last market crash).

Nowadays it’s people like Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos, the subject of the new Nathan Fielder documentary, You Can See Everything, and Sam Bankman-Fried, the now imprisoned head of the crypto exchange FTX.

[ You Can See Everything: The strange story behind the buzziest, weirdest film of the yearOpens in new window ]

Bankman-Fried’s court case was only three years ago, but the eight-part TV show dramatising it, The Altruists, is already on Netflix. The time between real events and their televisual dramatisations is getting shorter and shorter.

This probably has something to do with the way social media is intensely focused on the present moment and we’re losing any sense of historical perspective. Soon TV’s dramatisation of factual events will, I’m sure, be predicting the future.

But The Altruists is very good. On some level it could really just be called Nerds!!! That’s certainly what I scream instinctively when the main characters appear on screen, my nerd-dar on high alert, my bullyin’ fists a-vibratin’.

It stars Anthony Boyle as Bankman-Fried. He’s an excellent Belfast actor, formerly seen in shows like Say Nothing and Manhunt and Masters of the Air, but here he’s all nerded up with a messy thatch of hair, pale skin and bad posture.

He’s acting opposite the brilliant Julia Garner as Bankman-Fried’s romantic partner, colleague and conspirator, Caroline Ellison. The third-most important character in the show is, arguably, Garner’s prosthetic nose.

At the core of the actual scandal is a story about overly confident intellectual folk clevering themselves into stupid with the support of a culture obsessed with wealth generation.

The difference between this and jock-based fraud is that the nerd contingent always delude themselves with their booksmarts. The proponents of this fraud are all “effective altruists” who believe that ultimately they are generating wealth to do good works.

But wealth seems to corrupt even when you’re planning to give it away. We get to watch as these overly confident math champions intelligently create chaos while a greedy world cheers them on.

What did they do exactly? They misappropriated the funds of customers using FTX to bolster the losses of their crytpo hedge fund, Alameda Research, in the process committing wire fraud.

I know all the jocks out there are now shouting “Boring!” but wait … Although this sounds very complicated – and often requires one character to explain what’s happening to another character who should already know – for the most part what the series’ creator, Graham Moore, has done is turn an arcane financial story into one about overly verbose, emotionally underdeveloped young people having a fun adventure in a utopian vacuum.

It often reminds me, rather weirdly, of the teen drama Dawson’s Creek in its characters’ strange blend of overintellectual precociousness and bittersweet vulnerability. It’s also a cleverly constructed time-jumping ensemble piece. It features idiosyncratic performances from youthful character actors such Alex Lawther, Madison Hu and Karan Soni fleshing out the wider milieu of the story and framing individual episodes.

I was obsessed with this scandal when it started to emerge, and I ingested several books and podcasts on the subject, so I’m pretty sure the creators are being too kind to Bankman-Fried and company, who seem much less likable and much more off-putting in real life.

There is, indeed, another drama to be made about how obvious the fraud was in retrospect and the wider environment of wish fulfilment and greed that enables such disasters.

But I still binge-watched the series. Thanks to good writing and great acting they’ve created an exciting and oddly endearing teen drama, albeit one about twenty-something tech frauds who should have known better.

Oh dear, it turns out I’ve just accidentally admitted that I read books – just like a nerd. Perhaps I’m not a jock and a cool dude. Perhaps I have been misleading you all about the nature of who I am. Did my explanation of “sports” already gave it away? (I knew I shouldn’t have put the extra umlaut on gölphé).

Perhaps this tough-guy ruse only works in the safe confines of a sleepy idyll like The Irish Times, where the nerds frolic and gambol amid their books and their studies.

Oh no: Fintan O’Toole overheard me. (I was dictating my column to him – shouting it across the open-plan office.) He is advancing menacingly towards me, thumping his fist into his palm, a terrifying gleam in his eye. It’s my Bankman-Fried-style comeuppance! Aaaagh! No, Fintan! No!