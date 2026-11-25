Minister for Housing James Browne said there was a limit to the amount of capital investment either the Government or the private sector could put into the Irish housing market. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

A long awaited housing development in Dublin will be partially financed by a €119 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The loan is the first time that the EIB has financed a direct housing partnership with an Irish local authority.

The money will help Dublin City Council complete the 578 new homes proposed for An Droichead Órga (Goldenbridge) on the old St Michael’s Estate site in Inchicore.

The development will comprise of 441 cost-rental and 137 social homes alongside a new library and community hub, a creche as well as commercial and public spaces.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, the day of an informal meeting of EU housing ministers in Dublin Castle.

Minister for Housing James Browne said there was a limit to the amount of capital investment either the Government or the private sector could put into the Irish housing market and that the EIB is another potential source of financing.

The EU’s housing commissioner Dan Jørgensen said European democracy is under threat unless member state governments do more to resolve the housing crisis across Europe.

“They will turn against the established political parties and institutions. This is potentially a crisis for our democracies,” he said.

“Having a roof over your head is a fundamental right. Young people have been hit particularly hard. There are member states where the average person leaves home at the age of 30. We need young people being able to start their lives earlier.

“We have seen in history what can happen if decision makers are not seen as delivering.

“Housing is not the only issue that is leading to unrest in Europe, but it is at the core of the affordability crisis we have.”

The European Commission has already changed state-aid rules which allow member states to fund affordable housing. Jørgensen said the involvement of speculators in the European housing market is also an issue that the EU needs to confront.

The number of people employed in the construction sector in Ireland has topped 200,000 for the first time since 2008. The 200,300 workers in the sector in the third quarter of the year was up 13 per cent on the 172,300 workers there last year.

Build Europe president Andreas Ibel said labour shortages in construction are contributing to a “very challenging” landscape in relation to housing across Europe. Build Europe is the pan-European body for private developers.

Ibel said the level of bureaucracy and red tape is holding up the supply of housing across Europe and the problem is “universal” across all member states, the UK and the US.

House building has become much more difficult than it was 25 years ago. “The problem is the same everywhere,” he said.

“If you are not solving the problem, you are going to have a problem for our democratic systems. People expect politicians to solve these problems and they are not able to solve it.”