One night in October, hackers staged one of the most unusual cyberattacks in history: cranking up the temperature in refrigeration systems at hundreds of supermarkets across France and destroying millions of euros of food.

Hackers have targeted commercial fridges and freezers before, but never at this scale and never in the heart of Europe. The brazen attack left cyber professionals unsure as to who might have executed such a madcap operation.

But French intelligence agencies found traces of Farsi and other clues in the digital trail pointing to an elite hacking unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The unit allegedly behind the hack, Shahid Kaveh, was already well known to western intelligence agencies. Named after Mahmoud Kaveh, an Iranian commander who died during the 1980s Iran-Iraq War, it is one of several hacking units overseen by the Revolutionary Guards’ Cyber Electronic Command.

The group, which often goes by the online persona CyberAv3ngers, has a history of targeting critical infrastructure. In 2023 and 2024, it hacked Israeli-made industrial control devices inside water, manufacturing and transportation systems across several US states. Operational disruption was minimal, but the attackers left a message each time: “Every equipment ‘made in Israel’ is CyberAv3ngers legal target.”

State-backed Iranian hackers have rarely targeted Europe in this way, however. October’s hacks, experts say, mark an escalation in the Islamic republic’s cyber warfare strategy and a new willingness to hit European infrastructure.

“Iran has very clearly messaged that the global economy will be disrupted as a consequence of it being shut out from the world,” said Ellie Geranmayeh of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

A woman walks past empty refrigerators at an Intermarché supermarket in Névez, western France, in October following a cyberattack. Photograph: Fred Tanneau/AFP via Getty Images

While France and other European countries have largely stayed out of the US and Israel’s campaign against Iran, which started in February, the Islamic republic increasingly views all Nato countries as legitimate targets, she continued. “This is about sowing panic in Europe and increasing that global pain threshold.”

Similar attacks were staged this month against supermarkets in 10 other countries across Europe, including Ireland, though no group has yet been blamed.

Iran has denied any role in the freezer hacks, but France is seeking international arrest warrants for three Iranians allegedly involved: Hamid Reza Lashgarian, believed by US intelligence to be head of the Guards’ Cyber Electronic Command, and two Shahid Kaveh leaders, Mahdi Lashgarian (37) and Reza Salarvand (35). Both Lashgarians were placed under US sanctions in 2024.

Often staffed with young engineers and software developers, the Revolutionary Guards’s cyber units have developed formidable skills in espionage and cyber warfare.

“Iran is a country of engineers, and people continue to underestimate its capabilities,” said Sanam Vakil, Middle East director at think-tank Chatham House. “It has a long history of successful cyber operations,” she added, noting that Iran had learned through its own experience of cyber attacks, most notably the Stuxnet assault on its nuclear programme by the US and Israel in 2009.

French intelligence agencies have said the group used a Chinese-made scanning tool to scour the public internet for connected refrigeration units. Infrastructure linked to the group also conducted reconnaissance using Modbus, a digital language widely used to control industrial machinery – a technique Shahid Kaveh has employed since at least April, according to the authorities.

The modus operandi described by the French authorities was consistent with the Iranian attacks in the US in 2023 and 2024, said Cynthia Kaiser, former deputy cyber director at the FBI. Near-identical hacks to those have taken place this year, though CyberAv3ngers did not claim responsibility and US authorities stopped short of explicitly blaming Iran.

Kaiser said it was also possible that a third state could have contracted Shahid Kaveh to conduct the European attacks. “Even if Iranians were behind the keyboard, these attacks really appear more consistent with Russian-type targeting,” she said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we eventually uncovered collaboration behind the scenes.”

Russia, like Iran, has sophisticated cyber capabilities and has shown increasing willingness to use them against Europe.

Vakil at Chatham House acknowledged Russian involvement remained a possibility, noting the strength of the relationship between the two countries was often underappreciated by western officials. “Their ties have grown through the context of these wars,” she said, referring to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Iran’s conflict with the US and Israel. In March, Russian state-sponsored hacking group NoName claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Israeli targets.

Whether or not Shahid Kaveh was working on behalf of Moscow or another power, the operation would have to be sanctioned by the senior leadership of the IRGC, according to Gil Messing, chief of staff at Israeli cyber security group Check Point Software.

Cyber weapons have a limited shelf life, as once a specific software or hardware vulnerability has been exploited, it tends to be almost immediately patched by other potential targets.

“The decision to make such a thing and burn out this capability is something that would have to be authorised by senior levels,” Messing said. “This is not a very sophisticated attack, but it sends a very strong message.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026

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