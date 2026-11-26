Jensen Huang, who founded Nvidia in 1993, has returned to the top job after an extraordinary fortnight. Photograph: Manuel Orbegozo/The New York Times

Look in my eyes, what do you see? Thus Corey Glover begins Living Colour’s 1988 classic Cult of Personality. The opening guitar riff drags your attention from whatever you are doing and demands your focus.

The song dives into the faith that ordinary people are willing to put into charismatic individuals, irrespective of ideology or moral stance. It was partially inspired by Khrushchev denouncing Stalin in 1956, but also makes reference to Gandhi and JFK.

In related news, Jensen Huang is back as chief executive of Nvidia after being out of his job just long enough to finish GTA VI.

Huang, who founded Nvidia in 1993, has returned to the job after an extraordinary fortnight. His resignation on November 12th followed revelations about extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. The other allegations related to staff members of Nvidia.

These are normal reasons to resign or be ousted. That goes for the vast majority of people in leadership positions in companies of all sizes globally, let alone the boss of a company upon which the artificial intelligence (AI) sector is dependent.

Almost immediately, calls came for Huang to be reinstated. Elon Musk and Donald Trump were among the loudest advocates. On November 17th, Nvidia’s board said he would not be reinstated. By Monday, November 23rd, that had all changed and he was back in the top job.

The market loved the news, Nvidia’s share price rose by 31.5 per cent on Monday after plummeting in the week and a half following his resignation. While the price has bounced back, it is still considerably down on when news of Huang’s indiscretions were first revealed.

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That the price can swing so wildly based on the whims and actions of one man is not healthy. Huang is one of a long line of tech leaders who have been elevated in importance above the institution they lead.

In simple terms, Jensen Huang has become an existential necessity for Nvidia.

It’s somewhat apt that at a time of discussions about AI replacing humans in more and more facets of work and life, that the boss of the most important AI company is deemed irreplaceable.

Jensen Huang is back, with a little help from Donald Trump, but tech stocks still slumping Listen | 33:28

Automation is meant to be capable of replacing quite a lot of the duties in management and tech roles, yet this tech company can’t manage without a 63-year-old that loves his leather jacket.

We’re far beyond debates of right and wrong or what is fair. This is a matter of an industry making itself needlessly fragile.

Think of the corporate governance implications of this. The board of Nvidia has essentially shown itself to be incapable of keeping out an individual who is a walking example of someone that should be kept as far away from the business as possible.

Even allowing for the pressure that can be exerted by the US president, this fixation on a single figure is a recipe for disaster across the sector.

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That Huang’s initial departure could cause such a mighty downward swing in Nvidia’s stock should alarm the whole industry. The partial, but far from total, rebound upon his return is just as concerning.

Moving on from a founder boss isn’t easy, yet it can be done. Apple took the mildest of early hits to its share price when Tim Cook replaced Steve Jobs, granted that was the second run of Jobs in the top job. Microsoft’s share price actually went up notably after Steve Ballmer replaced Bill Gates.

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Yet those were planned continuity switches. The plan for Nvidia seems to be to trust that Huang will live forever.

It’s far from alone. Mark Zuckerberg is essentially unsackable at Meta, Elon Musk is in similar if not quite so invulnerable a position at both Tesla and SpaceX.

In the case of either having to depart due to unforeseen circumstances, who steps in as the boss is far from obvious. We’ve already seen this when Sam Altman had to essentially be his own replacement at OpenAI in 2023 as his dismissal by the board led to a revolt from staff.

That goes across the board in the sector as it currently stands. It doesn’t have to be this way, Uber survived the sudden and explosive departure of Travis Kalanick. Bill McDermott’s departure at SAP was in no way controversial but it was extremely sudden, yet SAP still managed fine.

[ Nvidia’s Jensen Huang apologises to staff: ‘I made some terrible mistakes’Opens in new window ]

Now, more than ever, the tech sector is trapped by its own cult of personality. Investment has always been about people more than products, but the Jensen Huang situation has taken this to extremes.

A cult of personality isn’t just about the person being worshipped but about the people willing to do the worshipping.

The market is at a point where it doesn’t trust multitrillion dollar companies with tens of thousands of highly skilled employees to function without the one true leader.

Vibes and pixie dust seem to be the foundations of the industry as it stands.